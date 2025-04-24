David Harbour's First Response To A Lily Allen Divorce Question Is... Not Good.

We’ve heard a lot from Lily Allen on her breakup. She hasn’t just come right out and confirmed the rumors about her catching husband David Harbour cheating on her on Raya. But she has spoken about her own feelings, how difficult it’s been, how she needed to get treatment. Oh, and how she decided to treat herself to a boob job now that she’s unexpectedly single again!

Mostly we’ve heard from anonymous sources, of course. And the stories they’ve been telling are wild. Like how the Stranger Things star not only cheated with random women, someone claimed he had an affair with one mistress for YEARS! If true… ouch.

We’ve been dying to hear from David himself on the matter. And the Thunderbolts press push is as good a place as any, right? The Marvel star did a profile for GQ Hype in anticipation of the superhero flick, and the interviewer went there!

She writes that when she brought up the breakup, David looked at her “warily across the table” at the cafe they were seated and said just two effing words:

“Oh boy.”

Really? That’s it? Well, she adds almost comically after:

“He orders another black coffee.”

Seriously? Like it was so rough he was going to need a strong coffee to deal with it? Sorry, that gets a big eye roll from us. There were any number of things he could have said for his first ever answer to a question about this upsetting and disappointing scandal in which he’s embroiled, and he farcically ordered more coffee?

Not that we should have expected him to take this seriously, right? It’s not like it’s his wedding vows…

[Image via Lily Allen/Instagram/Phil Lewis/WENN.]