Adult Film Star Lina Bina Dead At Just 24 Years Old

This is so sad.

Adult film actress Lina Bina, known online as Miss John Dough, has tragically passed away. On Tuesday, August 5, the Polk County Medical Examiner confirmed she died, but weren’t yet able to relay a cause of death. She was just 24 years old. Heartbreaking.

The social media star had nearly 200k followers on TikTok and Instagram, where she posted suggestive content along with a few lifestyle videos here and there. Her cousin Miguel Santiago addressed her sudden death to People on Friday, saying:

“It’s so tragic. It’s so unbelievable. Keep your family close, ’cause you don’t know when’s the last time you’re gonna see them or even speak to them.”

Aww… Just tragic.

Related: Influencer Chase Filandro Dead At Just 20 Years Old…

Lina’s pal Sweet Monae dedicated a video to her, saying in part on Thursday:

“I feel like I have to keep watching pictures and videos, and I just keep going over everything in my head, ’cause it just not sitting right with me … If y’all knew Lina, y’all knew that Lina was a loving person. Lina was so loving, caring … Long live Miss John Doe.”

See the full video (below):

Gone far, far too soon. Our heart goes out to Lina’s family and loved ones. May she rest in peace.

[Image via Miss John Dough/TikTok]