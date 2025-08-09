Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Brooke Hogan Denies Having 'Beef' With Dad Hulk's Wife Sky Daily!  Ms. Rachel's A-Lister Instagram DM Story Is SO Cute & Relatable! Heather Rae El Moussa Defends Pregnancy 'Prank' On Tarek -- But Deletes Video Anyway! Courtney Stodden Strips To Reveal How Being Sober Just 3 Weeks Has Transformed Her Body! Kylie Jenner Is Binge Watching The Vampire Diaries -- And Ian Somerhalder Has Thoughts! Fans Concerned After MGK Admits He Water Fasts & Only Eats ‘A Couple Times A Week’! Meghan Markle Shares Glimpse Into ‘Beautiful’ 44th Birthday Dinner With Prince Harry & Friends! LOOK!  Kris Jenner Roasted For Having ‘Six Toes’ In Photoshop Fail! Jack Osbourne Breaks Silence On Dad Ozzy’s Death With Emotional Video Montage: ‘My Heart Was Hurt Too Much’ Miley Cyrus Goes Nude (And Shows Off Her Tattoos!) For Perfect Mag! OMG Julia Roberts' Son Phinnaeus Is All Grown Up In New Skateboarding Video! LOOK! Influencer Chase Filandro Dead At Just 20 Years Old...

R.I.P.

Adult Film Star Lina Bina Dead At Just 24 Years Old

Adult Film Star Lina Bina Dead At Just 24 Years Old

This is so sad.

Adult film actress Lina Bina, known online as Miss John Dough, has tragically passed away. On Tuesday, August 5, the Polk County Medical Examiner confirmed she died, but weren’t yet able to relay a cause of death. She was just 24 years old. Heartbreaking.

The social media star had nearly 200k followers on TikTok and Instagram, where she posted suggestive content along with a few lifestyle videos here and there. Her cousin Miguel Santiago addressed her sudden death to People on Friday, saying:

“It’s so tragic. It’s so unbelievable. Keep your family close, ’cause you don’t know when’s the last time you’re gonna see them or even speak to them.”

Aww… Just tragic.

Related: Influencer Chase Filandro Dead At Just 20 Years Old…

Lina’s pal Sweet Monae dedicated a video to her, saying in part on Thursday:

“I feel like I have to keep watching pictures and videos, and I just keep going over everything in my head, ’cause it just not sitting right with me … If y’all knew Lina, y’all knew that Lina was a loving person. Lina was so loving, caring … Long live Miss John Doe.”

See the full video (below):

@sweettooothh

I love you forever, Lina???????????????????? #linabina#longlivelina#longlivemissjohndough

♬ original sound – Sweet Monae

Gone far, far too soon. Our heart goes out to Lina’s family and loved ones. May she rest in peace.

[Image via Miss John Dough/TikTok]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 08, 2025 17:50pm PDT

Share This