Summer House Star Lindsay Hubbard Lost SO MUCH Money After Carl Radke Canceled Their Wedding!

No wonder Lindsay Hubbard is super pissed at Carl Radke! Not only did he end their engagement on camera during the eighth season of Summer House, but he called off their wedding just three months before their nuptials in Mexico, meaning she lost SO much money!

During an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the publicist shared that she refused to deal with the cancellation of the vendors or hotel, deciding Carl is responsible for all that since he called off the wedding. But she still took a massive hit since their nuptials were canceled so late! Lindsay explained:

“I lost $25 to $30,000 in wedding deposits before the cancellation. Now he had to pay a lot of cancellation fees, especially since he waited so long to call off the wedding.”

WHAT?! Almost $30K?! Lindsay explained that the exes lost a huge chunk of their hotel room deposit since Carl waited to cancel just 90 days before the big day, which meant they were still “responsible” for 50 percent of the costs. Oof. When asked if Carl would pay her back any money that she lost in the process, she revealed that things got intense over that. In fact, they required legal intervention! Lindsay said:

“There’s a lot of lawyer discussions.”



She didn’t give more details about the legal drama. But what a messy situation! As for how things are with Carl today? Lindsay noted they last spoke during filming for the Summer House reunion. Even when they both attended a friend’s wedding in Portugal recently, she completely avoided him. It’s safe to say these two exes won’t become friends once again anytime soon! Not after the way he handled everything! Watch the podcast interview (below):

