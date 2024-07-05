Summer House Star Lindsay Hubbard Announces She's Pregnant -- Less Than A Year After Failed Engagement To Castmate Carl Radke!

Congrats are in order!!

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard revealed that she is expecting her first child — with her mysterious boyfriend — on the Fourth of July! In the Instagram post, the Bravo star shared:

“Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!! I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it! The second I had a feeling, I took a @clearblue Early Digital Pregnancy Test and getting a clear result, in words, made the next steps sooo much easier. My boyfriend and I are beyond excited to welcome our little #HubbCub this Holiday season 2024!! #ClearbluePartner #ClearblueConfirmed”

See the full post with pics (below)!

If you’ve been following along, Lindsay was engaged to fellow castmate Carl Radke. He shockingly dumped her only a few months before their November 2023 wedding, due to ongoing conflict and a reported lack of intimacy in their relationship. Lindsay was shattered, but picked herself back up and began dating a mystery man from her past in January of 2024. Although she has not revealed his identity, the 37-year-old shared he treats her amazing and they are so happy. Sounds like good qualities in a baby daddy to us!

And if you watch the reality show, you’ll understand having kids has always been a part of her life plan. Lindsay has always expressed her desire to have a family of her own! In 2022, she even began the process of freezing her eggs by starting hormone injections — and Bravo cameras documented the process! This was also not her first pregnancy. She suffered a miscarriage a few years ago while dating Winter House costar Jason Cameron.

