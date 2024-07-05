Got A Tip?

Summer House Star Lindsay Hubbard Announces She's Pregnant -- Less Than A Year After Failed Engagement To Castmate Carl Radke!

Lindsay Hubbard is pregnant with her first child

Congrats are in order!!

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard revealed that she is expecting her first child — with her mysterious boyfriend — on the Fourth of July! In the Instagram post, the Bravo star shared:

“Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!! I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it! The second I had a feeling, I took a @clearblue Early Digital Pregnancy Test and getting a clear result, in words, made the next steps sooo much easier. My boyfriend and I are beyond excited to welcome our little #HubbCub this Holiday season 2024!! #ClearbluePartner #ClearblueConfirmed”

If you’ve been following along, Lindsay was engaged to fellow castmate Carl Radke. He shockingly dumped her only a few months before their November 2023 wedding, due to ongoing conflict and a reported lack of intimacy in their relationship. Lindsay was shattered, but picked herself back up and began dating a mystery man from her past in January of 2024. Although she has not revealed his identity, the 37-year-old shared he treats her amazing and they are so happy. Sounds like good qualities in a baby daddy to us!

And if you watch the reality show, you’ll understand having kids has always been a part of her life plan. Lindsay has always expressed her desire to have a family of her own! In 2022, she even began the process of freezing her eggs by starting hormone injections — and Bravo cameras documented the process! This was also not her first pregnancy. She suffered a miscarriage a few years ago while dating Winter House costar Jason Cameron.

So thrilled she’s getting her happy ending! Thoughts on the pregnancy, Perezcious readers?? SOUND OFF in the comments!

