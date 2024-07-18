Lindsay Hubbard Claps Back At Summer House Fans Judging Her For Filming New Season While Pregnant!

Pregnant Lindsay Hubbard is back on Summer House for another season — whether fans like it or not!

Production for Season 9 of the Bravo series picked up earlier this month, with everyone coming back to film in the Hamptons other than Danielle Olivera. Even Lindsay and Carl Radke returned and are now under the same roof all summer after their nasty breakup! While many fans are excited to see the 37-year-old reality star on our screens for another season, especially since she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Turner Kufe, others are brutally criticizing her decision online!

On Monday, Lindsay posted a picture of herself to Instagram from her room at the show’s house in the Hamptons. She rocked a crop top and maxi skirt that showed off her growing baby bump in the photo. In the caption, the mom-to-be wrote:

“The bump was bumpin.. cub was CUBBIN!”

Aww! Ch-ch-check out the snapshot (below):

She is glowing!!! Many fans also commented on how amazing Lindsay looks. However, the comments section was not all positive — sadly. After a few people realized she was in the Hamptons filming for Summer House, they judged her for going back and partying this summer while pregnant. One person wrote:

“Respectfully, not sure why you would go back into a party house? You’re in a different era, sister.”

Ugh. Seriously?! She can go out and hang out with friends if she wants to while pregnant! And, of course, in true Lindsay fashion, she got activated! The television personality clapped back at the social media user, saying:

“Can you not party when you’re pregnant?”

She also had plenty of folks fiercely defending her in the comments! See (below):

“Since when does becoming pregnant means life ends? Plus, this is her job. She knows when the environment is too much” “you don’t need to drink to have fun” “These comments are hilarious @lindshubbs it’s like your made of glass and about to break at any moment! WHY can’t she be in the summerhouse while pregnant?” “WHAT IS HAPPENING HERE?!? I have never seen so many people wondering how a pregnant woman could possibly still go on a weekend getaway with her friends whilst baking a Bebe. Is she supposed to be at home this whole time? Barefoot and pregnant in the kitchen? If she feels great with energy during her pregnancy holy moly go have fun with ya frands. What year is this?!?”

In the words of her co-star Kyle Cooke, summer should be fun! And implying pregnant women can’t have fun is just plain INSULTING! Just ignore all the haters judging you for returning to Summer House, girl!

[Image via Lindsay Hubbard/Instagram, Bravo/YouTube]