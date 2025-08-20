Lindsay Lohan Posts Makeup-Free Selfie After Plastic Surgery Denial -- And Fans Are Shook!

Lindsay Lohan is showing off her “fresh face,” and fans are absolutely obsessed!

The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share two selfies before hitting the sack, in which she is dressed in pajamas with her hair pulled back into a messy bun. What else? Lindsay does not have a stitch of makeup on! And she looked absolutely flawless! The Freakier Friday star wrote in the caption:

“Fresh face and ready for bed!”

Ch-ch-check out the snapshots (below):

WOW!!!

Lindsay looks so radiant here! And social media users couldn’t agree more! Fans stormed the comments section of the post to praise The Parent Trap alum and demand she spill all her beauty and skincare secrets! Check out the reactions:

“drop the skincare routine queen” “honey you’ve never looked better!” “please tell us your Beauty secrets” “We need your skincare routine queen” “You look AMAZING GIRL” “Your skin looks amazing” “You look so healthy and happy! Bravo” “Damn she’s aging like a fine wine to be honest.” “Ok girl we ALL want to know your skincare routine! Like everything from lasers to botox! Girl you’re glowing”

Well, don’t expect Lindsay to admit she went under the knife to achieve her look! You most likely know there are a lot of rumors that she got plastic surgery over the years, resulting in her current youthful and flawless appearance. However, she won’t cop to any of it! Her publicist shut down the facelift speculation in Elle earlier this year, saying:

“You know what the problem is with you being beautiful women–the second she looks any different, they assume she had her face lifted at 37 or 38, that she ripped apart this or that. It’s so mean. I tried to figure that out, Linds, in the last three years, when you had time to do anything, because I know your schedule. So the haters can hate and be jealous. It just sucks that that’s where they go with women in today’s world. Women can’t just look good to look good and change their lifestyle to be more healthy.”

Hmm…

According to Lindsay, it all comes down to lasers, a healthy lifestyle, and a proper skincare routine. Oh, and this “carrot, ginger, lemon, olive oil, apple” juice she drinks every morning! That’s it! No major work done! Whether you believe her or not, that is your choice! But there’s no denying that, regardless of whatever she’s doing, Lindsay looks fantastic right now! Her skin is totally glowing! These new pics are proof!

What are your reactions to the makeup-free selfie? Drop ’em in the comments (below)!

