Lindsay Lohan Got 'PTSD' From 'Terrifying' 2000s Paparazzi Encounters

Lindsay Lohan is loving her return to the spotlight — and she’s no longer letting her past define her.

We’ve been ADORING seeing everyone’s favorite redhead make her return to Hollywood. LiLo has finally started to do some more acting again, starting with a few rom coms here and there. But now she’s back with a potential blockbuster — reuniting with Jamie Lee Curtis for Freakier Friday. It’s been so heartwarming to see how much she’s grown and healed over the years… and she’s ready to talk about it.

While speaking to The Times in an interview that dropped over the weekend, the 39-year-old looked back at her buzzing career in the early 2000s — and all the chaos and heartache that came with it. Being a hot, rising celeb at that time was really tough — if the paparazzi decided you were a good get! Referring directly to the relentless paps, she said:

“I feel that it doesn’t happen as badly now as it did. It was way worse when I was younger, but now, because of social media, people can tell their own story in the way that you want it to be told.”

This has been something she really seems happy and relieved about, as she continued:

“It has reclaimed the ownership of your life. We didn’t have that and so, no, I don’t think anybody chose that life, but what I have learnt over time is how to separate my private life and public life, and that was difficult for me because nobody ever teaches you how to do that.”

We’re so glad she — and all those other stars who dealt with that — have the option to do this now!

Even in the era of social media and cell phones, though, it does come with its downsides:

“A lot of the time someone who is with me will notice someone filming. I think I’ve lived with it for so long it doesn’t matter. But then, now, somebody will have a phone up all the time. That’s scary. That feels very uncomfortable. I’d rather someone just ask if they can take a photo or else you get cautious of every move you make.”

We get that. Being constantly filmed sounds horrible! Even for someone whose job is being filmed! Another “big thing” Lindsay thinks about is her fam. When she’s out and about with her hubby Bader Shammas and their son, Luai, things are much different than if she was out on her own:

“It’s something my husband and I discuss all the time. Do we want to show our son? We will know when the time might be right, but it’s also a protection.”

In fact, the Parent Trap star says she got “PTSD to the extreme” due to all the things she experienced back in the 00s with invasive paps:

“I don’t ever want my family to experience being chased by the paparazzi the way I was. They were terrifying moments I had in my life — I have PTSD to the extreme from those things. The most invasive situations. Really scary. And I pray stuff like that never comes back. It’s not safe. It’s not fair.”

So, so sad. But it’s no secret how intense paparazzi were back then. We mean, look at how her besties Paris Hilton and Britney Spears have spoken out about it… We just can’t imagine how much they really had to go through.

It’s great to hear how the world is shifting, though. We’re glad Lindsay can be more confident in protecting her peace and her family as she delves back into the world of Tinseltown. We’re so happy to see how much she’s shining!

