BLACKPINK‘s Lisa has released a new solo song that feels just like BLACKPINK. We’re not mad at that. We love the K-Pop girl group!

Lalisa is a musical tour de force! You get sweetness. You get swag. You get so many different sounds. You have singing. Rapping. Everything! It’s like a 16 course tasting menu!

So fire!!!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Lisa!