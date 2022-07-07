Lisa Rinna Apologizes To Those She’s ‘Raged On’ In IG Rants – Blames It On 'Grief' Over Her Mom Lois’ Death

Lisa Rinna is speaking out about her recent online behavior.

As we’ve previously reported, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been feuding with several cast members from The Real Housewives of Dubai. It all started after Garcelle Beauvais, who is the first and only Black lead on RHOBH, slammed newcomer Diana Jenkins for being “uneducated” over a “racially insensitive” remark she made towards another Black woman on Instagram last month. After Diana clapped back at her co-star, Lisa decided to get in the middle of the situation and wrote on Instagram:

“We fight on our show if we fight with Garcelle [Beauvais] we are all of a sudden called a racist. That’s bulls**t. I will not accept that. I will express myself when and how I want and I am not afraid of any of you hoes. And if you are just so triggered by our show and a lot of you p**sies are Go watch Dubai.”

That is when several RHODubai – Chanel Ayan, Lesa Milan, and Caroline Brooks – fired back at Lisa for dragging their show into the middle of her drama. However, the Melrose Place alum did not back down and told the women to “bring the kind of energy you just brought to me, to your show.” Damn!

After facing backlash from fans for targeting a cast of mostly women of color, Lisa decided to apologize for her actions – by blaming it on the pain she is still struggling with since her mom Lois’ death. In case you didn’t know, her mother passed away in November, just days after she suffered from a stroke. In a since-deleted Instagram post, the 58-year-old shared a quote about “grief” that read:

“Grief never ends… But it changes. It’s a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith… It is the price of love.”

Without naming names, she then went on to write in the caption:

“I have had a really rough time of it I think you’ve seen how hard this has hit me. I’m sorry if I’ve raged on you, about you- it really has nothing to do with any of you.”

Lisa explained that she “never thought” the amount of grief she’s been feeling would become “so much more” than “sadness and pain,” adding:

“I am really struggling, I just never thought it would feel like this but here it is. Losing my Mom has really hit me hard.”

The momma of two concluded the post by expressing her gratitude to everyone who has shown her “patience,” “love, and support” during this time:

“I know it’s not easy to have warm fuzzies for me right now but I’ll get through this and hopefully come out the other side stronger and better.”

But while Lisa may feel sorry for her recent antics, there is one person who is not too impressed by the post – Caroline. The television personality responded in an interview with E! News on Wednesday, saying:

“I was surprised that that’s the route she went while apologizing rather than being more direct, like, ‘I messed up.’ But it could be grieving. I’m not gonna say she’s not grieving, I have no clue. But I read the apology, it wasn’t very direct. She could have directed it at the people she offended.”

Despite making “a very general statement,” she noted that Lisa at least “acknowledged her wrongdoing” and showed “a little bit of growth.” Caroline continued:

“I hope she’s being genuine and I hope she really means it, because she shouldn’t just go around offending people she doesn’t know. It’s not very nice, it’s mean-spirited. And we didn’t take it well at all.”

Well! Hopefully Lisa has learned the error of her ways. What do you make of her apology, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

