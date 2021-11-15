Lisa Rinna's Mom Lois Dies Days After Suffering Stroke: 'Heaven Has A New Angel'

It’s a sad day for the Rinna–Hamlin family.

Lisa Rinna’s mother Lois has sadly passed away just days after suffering a stroke. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star first broke the news of the devastating health concern last week, telling fans on Instagram:

“I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke, I am with her now, So lets celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions. I was so conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know you would want to know. ”

This was the 93-year-old’s second stroke, and notably, a tough challenge to face at her age.

On Monday, the reality TV personality’s daughter Amelia Hamlin returned to socials to announce Lois had passed away, writing in an emotional tribute:

“My guardian angel for the rest of time.. I love you so much my Lolo… you were and will always be much more than a grandma to me.. you were my best friend. My strength. My rock. My everything. Your laughter never failed to light up any room you ever walked in. Anyone who got the pleasure to meet you was so blessed.. there will never be anyone like you. Thank you for being the strength our family needed. Thank you for teaching us what it means to be a strong woman…”

While referring to her grandfather and Lois’ husband Frank, who died in January 2016, the model continued:

“and just like that.. you’re back with Frank.. I know they’re having a party for you.. and you are dancing your way through heaven… you’ll never be gone… ‘I did it my way..’ ‘Me too.’ 5:05 am …”

Lisa commented on that heartfelt post, adding:

“Heaven Has a new Angel”

Aww…

While the 58-year-old has yet to go into much detail about the loss, she did share a video of her mother describing her favorite cocktail on Sunday night, reflecting:

“Let’s all raise a glass to Lois ”

This entire family will be in our thoughts as they mourn this devastating loss. R.I.P., Lois.

