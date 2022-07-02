Real Housewives Of Dubai Stars SLAM Lisa Rinna After She Tells ‘Triggered’ Fans To ‘Watch Dubai’ While Addressing Racism Claims

There is a MAJOR feud going on between members of the Real Housewives franchise!

If you’re not caught up in the latest Bravo drama, here’s a quick rundown. It all started several weeks ago when Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newcomer Diana Jenkins left a comment under a Black Instagram user’s post saying “it can’t feel good being a Black content creator.” After facing a ton of backlash on social media, the reality star issued an apology claiming she thought “‘Black content creator’ was a title referring to a page that would be focused on snarky content” and blamed the situation on not being from the US.

When Andy Cohen asked Garcelle Beauvais (who is the first black RHOBH cast member) on Watch What Happens Live what she thought about the comments, she immediately called Diana “uneducated.” This then prompted the 49-year-old to fire back with:

Mind you, Garcelle never mentioned anything about her being not charitable on WWHL. Also, just because Diana may donate to organizations, it doesn’t answer the accusations of racism.

Following the war of words online, Lisa decided to chime in on Instagram Stories Thursday and slammed fans for calling Diana and other cast members racist for their feud with Garcelle. She wrote in the since-deleted post:

“We fight on our show if we fight with Garcelle [Beauvais] we are all of a sudden called a racist. That’s bulls**t. I will not accept that. I will express myself when and how I want and I am not afraid of any of you hoes.”

The 58-year-old then suggested that fans watch The Real Housewives Of Dubai, whose cast consists of mostly women of color, instead if they felt “triggered” by her series:

“And if you are just so triggered by our show and a lot of you p**sies are Go watch Dubai.”

Unsurprisingly, several members of the RHODubai were not having it and clapped back on social media! Chanel Ayan tweeted on Thursday:

“Rinna Africa called and they want their lips back! Keep Dubai out of your mess and your mouth. Tune in next Wednesday 9pm for a brand new episode of #[email protected]”

Lesa Milan backed her co-star’s tweet, replying:

“She does not want this heat, we’re not BH .. we will drag her from right up off that doctor’s table to the desert!”

Meanwhile, Caroline Brooks went off in a lengthy post on Instagram Stories:

“Keep your posts and aggressions directed at the women on your show. Tread lightly Rinna! Your words/posts are reckless and disrespectful.”

And she did not stop there! Caroline then added in a follow-up message:

“Listen trash box, I think you need to focus on your career and storyline because you’re not that interesting! While you’re worried about what we are doing in Dubai, that Beverly Hills Rotating Door is about to push you out. Your time is almost up. You’re boring and rude! You wouldn’t dare try to come for Atlanta or Potomac because you know they would verbally annihilate you! So you choose Dubai instead. Wrong move!”

Whoa!!!

Of course, Lisa was not going to let the three women have the final word. The Melrose Place alum shared multiple posts on IG Stories implying that the whole situation is great publicity for Dubai, including one shot of herself with the comment:

“Who’s the best hype man? You’re welcome gals.”

She then dropped the promotional image for the series, telling her 3.4 million followers to “watch REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI WED 9pm @bravotv.” Lisa continued in another slide:

“My advice to you… You need to bring the kind of energy you just brought to me, to your show. Cheers!”

No doubt this drama won’t be ending anytime soon! Thoughts on what has gone down between RHOBH and RHODubai? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Bravo/YouTube, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube]