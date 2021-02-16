Lisa Vanderpump Had An ‘Emotional Affair’ With Gleb Savchenko While On DWTS!

Following Gleb Savchenko’s public split from his wife of 14 years, Elena Samodanova, an interview with former Dancing With The Stars contestant Lisa Vanderpump has resurfaced causing us to question everything about his rumored scandal with Chrishell Stause!

In the an October 2020 episode of The Bellas podcast (Gleb and Elena split in November, btw), the TV personality is heard gushing about her connection with the pro athlete during her time on the show! At first, the recollection seems totally normal, the 60-year-old shared:

“Gleb was gorgeous. I did become very close to Gleb. I loved him.”

Related: Lisa Denies Fired Vanderpump Rules Stars Were ‘Racist’

Seems like two co-workers who grew close in an intense situation, right? Well… this is where the chat takes a bit of a turn. The Season 16 participant added:

“We had a little bit of an emotional affair in terms of having to connect and hold on to each other because it’s so scary… I adored him.”

OMG! That sounds a bit incriminating for both of the married dance partners! Going further, the British restaurateur revealed it was this “emotional affair” that made the show so much more exciting to participate in! Having been “married for so long and not really engaging with any kind of physicality apart from your husband,” the physical and emotional intimacy required to be successful in the competition was thrilling to the Bravo star. Lisa added:

“When you’re thrown into Dancing With the Stars and suddenly somebody’s right in your face and you’re wrapping your legs around them… That was the best part.”

LOLz! Ken Todd’s wife of 30 years joked:

“[Gleb] would say, ‘Do these backbends,’ and as you would do the backbends, he would hold your groin against his. And I was thinking, ‘I haven’t had this much fun since my honeymoon!’ [Ken] would be like, ‘I see you. I see what you’re up to.’ He doesn’t put that much importance on me messing about and flirting.”

Related: Gleb’s Wife Calls Split ‘Mutual’ After Being Spotted Kissing New Man & Filing For Divorce

At least this revelation didn’t disrupt her longtime marriage, but unfortunately for Gleb, despite denying cheating rumors, his reported “flirty relationship” with Chrishell did act as the crescendo that sounded the end of his marriage. After weeks spent apart, Samodanova told Us Weekly she officially served her estranged husband his divorce papers this month, sharing:

“As I’ve been saying all along, my only concern and focus right now is the happiness and safety of my daughters. I wish Gleb and all his girlfriends well.”

Elena’s holding nothing back! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think Gleb fostered this kind of relationship with every contestant? Or are we all just overreacting? Are “emotional affairs” normal in the high-pressured nature of DWTS? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via ABC/YouTube]