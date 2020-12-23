Gleb Savchenko’s Estranged Wife Calls Split 'Mutual' After Being Spotted Kissing New Man & Filing For Divorce

Looks like someone is changing her tune!

The breakup between Dancing with the Stars pros Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova only happened a month ago, but it’s been plenty nasty already. Elena immediately accused her ex of “ongoing infidelity” and didn’t hesitate to speak her mind about the situation on social media. Meanwhile, Gleb fended off rumors of an affair with dance partner Chrishell Stause and stepped out with a new lady friend, Cassie Scerbo.

Well, the tables seem to be turning now, as the momma of two was spotted on Monday kissing a new guy — DWTS alum Vlad Kvartin (see the pictures HERE). Kvartin reportedly also works at the ballroom dance studio run by Elena and Gleb (the plot thickens!).

The PDA was snapped in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, which is really interesting considering just last week, the dancer released a statement blasting her ex for “vacationing in Mexico” (in the same resort city!) while she was “placing all [her] energy in raising our children”!!!!

Even more interesting, in an Instagram Live video (below) four days ago, the Russian native called it “inappropriate” for someone to start dating before getting divorced. She explained:

“In my culture, you should wait until all the papers are finalized and then you [are] officially allowed to have open relationship. But every culture is different so it seems like in America, it’s like very open to anything. … Also, in my country, it’s like shameless if a woman — a single woman — date a married guy. It’s kind of prohibited. Until the guy is officially divorced, no one really wants to date him or go out [with him] so other people would know, especially if it’s a public person.”

Sounds like a lot of shade being thrown at Gleb’s new GF Cassie, and yet Elena herself was caught macking on a man before divorce was even on the table! Unsurprisingly, she officially filed for divorce the next day. A representative told People about her Tuesday filing:

“It is very convenient that hours after Elena was caught out kissing another man on a beach in Cabo that she has now decided to announce that she has filed for divorce.”

Yeah, we’re inclined to agree with that statement!

Also convenient was Elena’s about-face during another IG Live yesterday. She took a notably softer (and way less accusatory) tone towards her estranged ex, even suggesting that the pair would be friends for the sake of their two daughters, Olivia and Zlata. She shared:

“I’m good, getting there and feeling better… We both agreed on certain things and it’s mutual… And we’re going to be co-parenting our kids.”

The 36-year-old wrapped up the Live by saying:

“[The] future is future and past is the past…you can only make your future better and that is my resolution for 2021. Make your loved ones be happy and you have to treat people like you want to be treated and stay positive. What happened in the past, stays in the past…”

Whew. We’re getting whiplash from this abrupt change in attitude! Seems to us like there’s some hypocrisy going on here.

We definitely can’t help but feel a little more sympathetic towards Gleb’s side of the story now!

