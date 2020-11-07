DWTS Pro Gleb Savchenko Defends 'Strictly Platonic' Relationship With His Partner Chrishell Stause Amid Cheating Rumors!

Dance pro Gleb Savchenko is clearing the air as rumors continue to swirl about his close relationship with Chrishell Stause!

The two competed together on this season of Dancing With the Stars and developed a real friendship along the way before their elimination earlier this week. But as Savchenko’s recently announced divorce from estranged wife Elena Samodanova has quickly turned ugly with allegations of infidelity, he wants everyone to know that the Selling Sunset star had absolutely nothing to do with his marriage ending!

On Saturday, Savchenko issued a statement to E! News where he argued there were several factors that contributed to the split from his wife — but Chrishell simply wasn’t one of them. He said:

“While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed. My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing.”

Poor timing, ah. Inneresting! The 37-year-old ABC star continued with a heaping amount of shade for his ex-wife at the end of his remarks, adding:

“It was my deepest hope to keep our private life just that: Private. I am saddened and disappointed to see that Elena has chosen not to do the same.”

Ooh, dayum. Shots fired!

But as we alluded to earlier, Gleb’s pointed response came only after the momma-of-two hinted there was some foul play in their split and spoke to the press about her husband’s alleged cheating ways.

Samodanova told People that the professional dancer had been seeing another woman recently and his extramarital affairs has created nothing but “turmoil” for their family. The former couple shares two daughters together — 10-year-old Olivia and 3-year-old Zlata — and Elena said she plans to prioritize them over her failed marriage moving forward:

“No wife should ever stand by and watch while another woman gifts her husband expensive presents, lures him out to dinners and seduces him at every turn. Last night was the final straw, and I can no longer turn my head the other way. My trust in Gleb is irrevocably broken and it is time that I walk away and begin to heal so I can be the best version of myself for my girls.”

Oof. Good luck with the messy custody battle that’s sure to follow!

Stause, for her part, has since denied rumors that she and Gleb are anything more than just friends in a statement shared to her Instagram Story on Friday:

“I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena’s split. It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone. As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more. I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time.”

Based on our count, only two of three parties involved have insisted on Chrishell’s innocence in all of this. Elena hasn’t name-dropped her either, and the estranged couple both hinted the split was a long time coming regardless of the reasons in their respective statements.

Right now, this just seems like unfortunate timing for the Stause’s friendship with her dance partner… but coincidences don’t happen often in Hollywood, and we’ll be keeping our eye on this one as new details continue to trickle out from both sides!

in the meantime, Perezcious readers, which side do U believe??

[Image via Sheri Determan/Apega/WENN]