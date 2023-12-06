Lisa Vanderpump CRIED Watching Ariana Madix On Dancing With The Stars Each Week!

Lisa Vanderpump is in awe of everything Ariana Madix has accomplished since Scandoval — but especially for Dancing With the Stars!

For those who don’t know, this week was the Season 32 finale of DWTS, which saw Ariana and her dance partner, Pasha Pashkov, as one of the five finalist couples. So of course, Lisa sat in the audience for the live show and cheered on her Vanderpump Rules co-star on Tuesday night. We love to see it!

Related: Ariana Recalls Catching Sandoval & Rachel Red-Handed In Excerpt Of Tell-All Book!

The 63-year-old reality star also took a moment to express how proud she had been of Ariana’s journey — something that even made her emotional to watch each and every week. Lisa told host Alfonso Ribeiro:

“I never knew she was capable of anything so magnificent. I’ve watched every week, and it’s brought tears to my eyes. Good luck, Ariana.”

Aww!!! (But spoiler warning!)

Unfortunately, the well-wishes from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum weren’t enough to win her the Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy! Despite Ariana and Pasha consistently being at the top of the leader board and having the Bravo world routing for her since day one of the competition, she ended up in third place. The cocktail book author lost to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez.

Hey, third place isn’t bad! Great job, Ariana, on an amazing season and some stellar dances! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you disappointed Ariana didn’t win the competition? Sound OFF in the comments below.

[Image via Dancing With The Stars/Hulu/YouTube]