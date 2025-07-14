Love Island USA Crowns Winners After Messiest Season Yet!

It’s official! Fan favorite Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales are the winners of Love Island USA season 7!

During Sunday night’s finale, it was revealed Amaya Papaya and her man received the most votes from the public, and they decided to split the $100,000 cash prize! Sweet!

See the happy couple — who chose to go exclusive and explore their relationship out of the villa in the finale episode — process the big win and the best moments from the season with host Ariana Madix (below):

Ariana gets all the deets on Amaya and Bryan's emotional win! ???????? #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/0uq9RdwOpr — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) July 14, 2025

OMG. Gotta love Amaya wanting to donate some of her winnings! America made the right person famous!

Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen came in second, the controversial exes Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley (yes, they broke up during the finale) were in third, and Iris Kendall and Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez placed fourth. All this after a truly shocking elimination earlier in the week sent home one of the strongest couples, Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Greene.

This wraps up what has no doubt been one of the messiest seasons of the show so far, following toxic romances, several racism scandals, and multiple warnings to fans to stop cyberbullying the cast. But it’s not the last you’ll see of the Islanders! They’re set to get together in NYC for a reunion, which will air on August 25!

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Peacock]