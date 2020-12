Birdy is such a gift to this world! We are so thankful that she continues to share her many talents with us!

The Brit just released a new song, a cover of the Irving Berlin classic Blue Skies, and it gave us goosebumps! This is so special – like her!!!

Her voice! Her piano-playing! Exquisite!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Birdy!