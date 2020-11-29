Listen To This: Queens!!!!!!!

It makes us so sad to think that Little Mix may be in their last era before a long or permanent break.

Jesy on a leave of absence from the and they’ve been in the public eye now since 2011. That’s a longer than many of their girl group peers.

They’ve been so consistently great for their entire career – and they still are!

Their latest release, No Times For Tears with Nathan Dawe, is one of the best songs they have ever released!!!!!

This is like one of the best house tracks from the ’90s!!!! What an homage! And it still feels fresh!

The slayage!!!!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Little Mix!