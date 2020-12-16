Little People, Big World’s Jacob Roloff Says He Was Molested By Show Producer

Jacob Roloff has come forward with his truth.

The youngest son of Amy and Matt Roloff, grew up on television via Little People, Big World. He made a bit of a splash with his decision to leave the show, criticizing reality TV for turning his family into “characters.” He has spoken on own social media about his negative feelings towards coming of age on television, and this latest traumatic reveal most certainly informs some of those emotions.

On Instagram Tuesday, the 23-year-old disclosed that he had been molested by a LPBW producer as a child. He wrote:

“It is often much easier to think about things than it is to talk about them. And so this disclosure has been delayed, but through that delay I have found the fortitude and words. As a child, after what I realize now was a long grooming process, I was molested by an executive field producer for ‘Little People Big World,’ Chris Cardamone. I do not expect to provide details of this encounter at any point publicly. I do hope he is never allowed around children again. I first began contemplating this statement when he texted me years later in November 2015. I choose to disclose it now as it remains a traumatic memory that needs to be exorcised of any further power over my development.”

Jacob said that he hoped the disclosure would help others better understand his perspective on related issues, including “the collateral costs of reality television.” However, he added that his experience didn’t “solely [define]” his point of view generally or pertaining to these specific subjects.

He explained that he needed “silence and time” to process the assault, sharing:

“This may also serve as a reminder that the experience of sexual assault, in all of its iterations, can happen to anyone at anytime and is a far more prevalent reality than our current social stigma allows us to talk about.”

He went on:

“I continue my own contemplation on the voyeurism involved in the entire enterprise of reality television — a massive spectacle of drama and pain an argument and invasion, with a little joy sprinkled over, that viewers watch completely disassociated from the complex humans inside the simplistic ‘characters’ they see on TV. Yet, there is no inherent causal connection between reality television production and childhood trauma. We are still sprinting ahead with the enterprise deaf, dumb, and blind, asking for forgiveness later, instead of asking harder preliminary questions of ourselves.”

Jacob continued:

“I often ask sincerely, from this complex perspective: is it simply taken as granted that we should be capable of watching someone grow up week by week on TV? How does the environment of prying eyes, both lens and audience, affect self-perception? How are material amenities weighed against the subjective psychological affects? Has anyone defined these lines? Studied it? Should we need to study it?”

He concluded:

“It must finally be emphasized that all fault lies with the predator, and no fault lies with any of my family members. I am certain that this is a positive moment for me, and another step toward a brighter future. In solidarity with silent survivors, Jacob Roloff”

Wow. What a powerful, thoughtful statement on an incredibly difficult topic.

The post was supported by fans and family, including wife Isabel Rock, sister-in-law Tori Roloff, and mom Amy. The latter commented:

“I love you forever and always Jacob. Im proud of you. Now you don’t have to feel alone and carry this around anymore.”

We hope coming forward helps Jacob find peace and closure.

