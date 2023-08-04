Lizzo Accused Of CHEATING With Boyfriend Myke Wright -- He Was Still With GF Of 10 Years?!

Wow, when the floodgates open, it just ALL comes out, doesn’t it?

In the aftermath of Lizzo being hit with a lawsuit from her former backup dancers — alleging sexual harassment and weight discrimination among other things — she’s being accused of something completely different. A woman is coming out saying she STOLE her boyfriend!

For those who don’t know, the flutist has been dating Myke Wright for nearly two years now. The were first seen together in October 2021. For a while it was just rumored they were together, though he’s been accompanying her to red carpets since the summer of 2022. They’ve known each other for years, since they hosted a short-lived music show on MTV called Wonderland.

Little else is known about their relationship. Certainly not THIS little tidbit!

See, a woman named Brooklyn Elizabeth Brown is now claiming Lizzo swooped in while she and Myke were in a relationship — for 10 YEARS!

In a TikTok captioned “the time my boyfriend left me for Lizzo,” she opens up:

“She and my boyfriend were co-hosting a show on MTV called Wonderland. And no, she wasn’t very nice. She wasn’t very nice to me. I knew she didn’t like me… I kind of ignored it because I felt like, well, she’s already in the celebrity scene or whatever, so she probably just feels like she just has better things to do than talk to me.”

But she started to notice that even when they were hanging out socially, since she and Myke were friends, that the Truth Hurts singer “still” wasn’t nice to her.

“She didn’t say anything that was mean, but she was really standoffish… or like wouldn’t talk to me, you know, like when I talked to her, it was like, ‘get the f**k away from me.'”

Sadly, she says, it was NOT her imagination. And there was a reason the pop star wasn’t a fan of her in particular:

“I eventually found out that she and my boyfriend had something going on. Ex-boyfriend. And that was that. I left the relationship.”

OK, so she 100% is saying Lizzo and Myke were CHEATING. She left the relationship because of the affair. Damn.

“It was heartbreaking. I was with him for 10 years, I supported him through everything. When he finally got a big break, he left me for Lizzo.”

It made it worse that Lizzo was universally loved:

“I went through a really difficult period of time trying to be OK with this because it wasn’t just like, ‘Oh I broke up with my boyfriend,’ it was like ‘Oh, I broke up with my boyfriend and he left me for a person who wasn’t very nice to me and turned out to be like, after the fact, after we broke up she became a Grammy-Award winning celebrity, and everybody in the world loves her and her message is like love and light and positivity, after knowing how she treated me.’ But I didn’t want to say anything because it made me sound like a whiny little baby or something. So I didn’t… When I did talk about it, I didn’t name her because I didn’t feel like I’d be supported or people would care. Like people love her. So why would I try to like drag her name or whatever?”

Yowza! No wonder she waited so long to say something! She waited until the bloom was off the rose and suddenly NOT everyone had such a positive view of Lizzo to tell her story.

She says hearing her music all the time, on the radio and in movie trailers, was triggering, knowing what she did. On the edge of crying, she said:

“It was so difficult, and I cried for so long, and I felt so depressed, and I was in a really bad spot for years because of how this happened.”

She maintains it wasn’t “her fault” — it was “his fault” because Lizzo had “no responsibility” to being faithful to her.

“But I think they both could have been a little more kind in the way that they chose to get together. He could have broken up with me, or she could have maybe suggested that he break up with me before they started something. Because the text messages (especially the pics) are something that I’ll never be able to not see in my head.”

Wait, there were texts? With PICS?? Oh no!

Brooklyn went on to say she’s feeling an emotional release because this is “the first time” she’s ever felt like she could speak out “and people will hear what I’m saying and not just come at me.” She’s also feeling a bit of “validation” knowing others have stories of Lizzo being not so nice to them, too!

See the full story (below)!

@brooklynelizabethbrown As far as I know they are still together. I wish them peace and happiness. ♬ original sound – Brooklyn Elizabeth Brown

