Lizzo Talked About Being Into NSFW Banana Shows YEARS Ago!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

One of the most disturbing aspects of the lawsuit against Lizzo is the sexual harassment via, well… banana.

In case you haven’t read the case carefully, the Juice singer’s backup dancers complained she took them to a strip club in Amsterdam called Bananenbar. They claimed those who went along on strip club excursions like this were understood to be “favored by the singer and had greater job security.” At the club, the filing claims:

“Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vagina.”

Specifically, dancer Arianna Davis claims she was “pressured” and “goaded” to touch a dancer’s breasts — including with loud public chants. Per the suit:

“Finally, the chorus became overwhelming, and a mortified Ms. Davis acquiesced in an attempt to bring an end to the chants.”

A member of the security team was also allegedly pressured into getting on stage and stripping for everyone. The filing says:

“Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard Lizzo showed for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her, especially in the presence of many people whom she employed.”

Lizzo has since said the allegations in the lawsuit are “as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous not to be addressed.” But how unbelievable do they sound really?

The thing is, Lizzo taking her dancers to a banana sex show and getting rowdy is, unfortunately for the flutist, a little too plausible, thanks to an interview a few years back in which she talked about her interest in such a show.

In a resurfaced interview with 3FM DJ Frank van der Lende from 2019, the Truth Hurts singer talked about enjoying her time in Amsterdam’s famous red light district, in which she watched live sex shows:

“It was people f**king, man. It was crazy. But you know what, it was beautiful.”

She however, at that point she hadn’t seen the banana show — but wanted to! She asked the DJ:

“But I’m trying to go to the show where you eat the banana out the p***y. Which one is that?”

When van der Lende told her that was the Bananenbar, she responded:

“Oh, that’s the Bananenbar? And they have the banana in the coochie and you have to go, [biting sound]?”

She quipped:

“I need my potassium if you know what I’m saying. My puss-tassium.”

Does this sound like someone ready to get raunchy at a banana show? And share the raucousness with her girls?

You can see the moment for yourself (below) or watch more of the convo HERE.

