Lizzo Finally Breaks Silence On 'Outrageous' Lawsuit & 'False' Allegations...

Lizzo is speaking out, but the statement she just dropped is… uh… lacking.

Of course, the Truth Hurts singer has been facing a s**t storm this week after three former dancers filed a jaw-dropping new lawsuit against her. Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez have accused the Minneapolis-based singer of sexual harassment, fostering a hostile workplace environment, and more in a suit that was first filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday morning.

Since then, the drama has only continued to churn. Lizzo’s former creative director has come forward with statements hinting that she also allegedly experienced poor treatment while working for the pop star’s touring company in prior years. And a well-known documentary filmmaker recalled leaving a Lizzo project after two weeks on the job amid mistreatment claims, as well.

Now, it’s the About Damn Time singer’s turn to speak out in response. Very early on Thursday morning, Lizzo released a statement via her Instagram and X (Twitter) accounts in which she pushed back against (some of) the lawsuit’s allegations and claims being made against her reported behavior and attitude.

Lizzo’s lengthy statement began by asserting the allegations against her in this new lawsuit are “false,” “outrageous,” and “sensationalized.” The star wrote to her fans:

“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelming and disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous not to be addressed. These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

Then, the 35-year-old singer continued:

“As an artist I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans. With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions, but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team. I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days.”

And she closed things out by acknowledging the body shaming claims made against her. Writing that she would “absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight,” Lizzo wrapped:

“I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself, but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not. There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight. I’m hurt, but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this time.”

You can see the full statement (below):

So, she addressed the body shaming allegations and all. But what of the sexual harassment claims? The Amsterdam strip club behavior? The supposed touring company shenanigans? The dancers’ purported pay problems — and the disrespect cast on them when they asked for more?!

TBH, this is a lot of words of a public response only to not really acknowledge the main points of some of the actual claims made in the lawsuit itself. Ya know??

