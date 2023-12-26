Got A Tip?

Lizzo

Oh No! Lizzo’s Dog Passed Away On Christmas Eve!

Lizzo’s Christmas sadly began with tragedy.

On Christmas Day on Monday, the Cuz I Love You singer shared devastating news on Instagram: her beloved dog of 18 years, Pooka, passed away.

The 35-year-old posted a sweet family photo with her mother Shari Johnson-Jefferson, who was holding Pooka, and her sister Vanessa Jefferson, sharing the saddening news:

“We will always love you, Pooka Diamanté Jefferson. 4•10•2005 – 12•24•2023”

How sad. It’s clear how much love they all had for their furry friend. And what a great picture!

Fans came rushing to the comments to support the About Damn Time artist, with fellow singer SZA even extending her condolences. She wrote:

“Wait nooo !! I’m so honored have met you”

SZA Reacts To Lizzo's Dog Dying
(c) Lizzo/Instagram

Later in the day, Lizzo returned to the photo sharing app with a carousel of Pooka-centric pics, adding she’s “not ok” and “so heartbroken.” Scroll through the sweet photos (below):

What a difficult reality for what should be a happy time of year. We’re sending lots of love to Lizzo and her family!

R.I.P. Pooka

[Image via Lizzo/Instagram]

Dec 26, 2023 14:00pm PDT

