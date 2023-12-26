Aaron Carter's Team Issues Poignant Statement Following Sister Bobbie Jean's Death

The world is still coming to terms with another Carter sibling’s death… including the late Aaron Carter’s team.

As TMZ reported over the weekend, the Disney Channel alum’s older sister Bobbie Jean Carter tragically passed away in Florida on Saturday morning. It’s undoubtedly been a difficult time for the family in the following days — including the extended family.

Photos: Stars We Lost In 2023

On Tuesday, Aaron’s team shared their condolences. In a statement to E! News, they wrote:

“This year has definitely been one with such loss and tragedy. May you be filled with love and comfort from supporting fans and friends through this tough time. You are not alone. We know Aaron is in heaven with his sisters and reunited. May they rest in peace.”

Beautiful words in an impossibly difficult situation… Long before Aaron and now Bobbie Jean, their sister Leslie Carter also sadly passed away 11 years ago following an overdose.

On Sunday, Aaron’s twin Angel Carter paid tribute to her late sister with an emotional message on Instagram about difficult upbringings and mental health. See (below):

The family’s matriarch Jane Carter also shared a statement following BJ’s death, telling TMZ on Saturday:

“I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time. When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private. [H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight year old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother.”

This poor family. Our hearts continue to be with Jane, Angel, Nick, and the rest of the Carters. Share your support in the comments down below.

[Images via E!/YouTube & Guillermo Proano/WENN]