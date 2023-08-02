Lizzo's Former Creative Director AGREES With Bombshell Lawsuit Claims! Whoa!

Lizzo‘s one-time creative director and another former dancer both have come out publicly to agree with the claims made in the bombshell lawsuit first filed against the singer on Tuesday.

As we’ve been reporting, the Truth Hurts superstar has come under fire after a shocking lawsuit was filed this week in Los Angeles Superior Court. In that suit, three former dancers — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez — are accusing Lizzo, her dance captain Shirlene Quigley, and her touring company Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc. of sexual harassment, fostering a hostile workplace environment, and more.

Now, more people are coming forward to speak out about their alleged treatment at the hands of Lizzo and her team.

This started on Tuesday afternoon, when dancer Courtney Hollinquest laid out allegations about having suffered similar treatment while working on Lizzo’s projects. Hollinquest took to Instagram Stories to relay the claim, showing support for the three dancers who filed that suit and shedding light on another angle to this controversy:

“For clarification, I’m not apart [sic] of the lawsuit — but this was very much my experience in my time there. Big shoutout to the dancers who had the courage to bring this to light”

Whoa! That’s cryptic. And definitely worrisome, considering the seriousness of the prior allegations against the Minneapolis-based singer. Saying that lawsuit’s allegations were “very much my experience in my time there,” too, suggests quite an alleged pattern…

Hollinquest wasn’t the only one to back the dancers-turned-plaintiffs in the suit against Lizzo, either. Hours after Hollinquest posted that message to IG, Quinn Whitney Wilson (pictured above, inset) popped up with an even more powerful response. Wilson was Lizzo’s former creative director who also previously walked away from her post several years ago.

Re-sharing Hollinquest’s message, Wilson — who quit Team Lizzo three years back — wrote:

“echoing what @questt said i havent been apart of that world for around three years, for a reason. I very much applaude [sic] the dancers courage to bring this to light. And I grieve parts of my own experience. Id appreciate space to understand my feelings”

Jeez!

It’s bad enough that claims are coming from former dancers. But Lizzo’s ex-creative director?! A person with some serious power over the whole enterprise?? And even they are speaking out?! That’s when you know it’s serious!!

Then, in another cryptic reply, Hollinquest offered even more with another re-share of Wilson’s re-share:

“My sister forever. only a few know what we’ve been through.. love u Quinn”

Unsettling AF!

Then, in another follow-up post to all these follow-up posts, Hollinquest tried to put a more positive spin on where she’s been since her experiences with Lizzo’s team:

“To know me is to know I love community — and that my forever mission is to create safe spaces, especially for BIPOC Femmes. This remains my purpose whether I’m dancing, creating TV, or throwing events & has only strengthened through my experiences — good + bad. Thankful for the people who have trusted me this far, and know the ethos will never change, only grow”

Well, that’s nicer.

Still, these two appear to have experienced something seriously shocking while working on projects related to the About Damn Time singer. So, they’re speaking out! And they clearly believe the lawsuit claims made by the three plaintiffs in this week’s shocking filing.

They’ve obviously kept it cryptic, and chose not to share specifics. But now it REALLY has us wondering… Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Quinn Wilson/Instagram]