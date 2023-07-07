New Lawsuit Claims Kanye West Hates Glass -- So Donda Academy Didn't Put In Any Windows!!

Kanye West is in more legal trouble over the allegedly bizarre happenings at his infamous school Donda Academy…

As Perezcious readers may recall, back in April, the Hurricane rapper was sued over how things were reportedly running at Donda Academy. At that time, that first lawsuit alleged racial discrimination, bizarre management, and unsafe conditions inside the school. And now, there’s a second lawsuit winding its way through court alleging even more wild claims!!

On Thursday, a former gym teacher at the controversial academy filed a lawsuit with a Los Angeles-area court. In that filing, per Billboard, ex-gym instructor Isaiah Meadows claims he was unfairly fired after he “raised concerns about inconsistent pay and serious health and safety issues.”

Those concerns run the gamut of issues around the school. Per the outlet, they include issues with “overflowing septic tanks and dangerous electrical fires.” But beyond the allegedly dangerous conditions inside the school building — which are obviously bad enough in their own right — Meadows’ suit paints a picture of a very bizarre set-up supposedly orchestrated by Ye himself.

In one case, Meadows claims, Donda Academy students were left “exposed to the elements” inside the school building because the Chicago-born rapper “did not like glass.” As in, Donda supposedly had no glass inside its window frames by Ye’s directive — just totally open air!

WTF?!?!

Meadows’ suit states:

“In the middle of the main classroom, a skylight was left without glass inevitably allowing rain to fall directly inside, where water would soak into the floor, which would lead to a moldy smell for the next few days. The skylight was intentionally without glass because WEST expressed that he did not like glass.”

The Jesus Walks rapper supposedly didn’t like glass?! What’s there not to like about glass?? It’s see-through! It’s just… there! You don’t even really think about it!!

Meadows’ suit went deeper, too, as we referenced above. In another part of the filing, he claimed the school had “serious wiring issues” in its electrical set-up. One notable incident occurred when Meadows claimed an electrical fire “sparked near the student eating area where a wire was laid atop the ground, exposed.” OMG… And plumbing was apparently a problem, as well. Meadows’ suit asserts the school’s septic tank would “overflow every other day, causing a terrible smell.”

Gross!!

The ex-gym teacher’s attorney also released a statement after he filed the case on Thursday. Ron Zambrano, who represents the former instructor in the suit, said it is his intention to make Donda Academy face their “absolutely egregious” working conditions in order to “hold them accountable.”

Zambrano continued:

“The unlawful and retaliatory behavior by Mr. West and the school directors have now been documented multiple times by other former employees who never even worked together but all experienced the same horrendous treatment and witnessed the same serious health, safety and education code violations, while all were subjected to the same fate.”

Per Billboard, the lawsuit seeks damages due to alleged breach of contract, as well as the violation of several California labor laws including wage issues, improper classification, and wrongful termination. According to that outlet, neither West nor the school itself have commented on the matter.

Still, what a wild set of claims. Here we go again… Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

