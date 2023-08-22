Lizzo Teases New Music During First Public Sighting Since Lawsuit!

Lizzo is keeping her eye on the prize amid her messy ongoing lawsuit.

On Monday, the Truth Hurts singer was spotted for the first time since being “blindsided” by shocking allegations of sexual harassment and a toxic work environment made by her former backup dancers. It looks like she’s trying to maintain a brave face — and a music career!

In footage obtained by multiple outlets, the Grammy winner can be seen stepping out of a black SUV in an oversized white hoodie, metallic thigh high boots, and a matching purse and shades. As she walks towards her destination, a pap asked her how she’s “holding up,” to which she concisely responded:

“I’m good, I’m good.”

As she smiles and continues walking, the cameraman asks if she had anything “to say to fans right now.” Minefield, right? But instead of addressing her legal troubles, Lizzo teased new music:

“I’m in the studio right now.”

The pap asked if that meant she had “new music on the way” — which she confirmed with a nod. Watch the full interaction (below):

Inneresting approach to her first public sighting since news broke. What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

