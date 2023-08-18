Lizzo’s Big Grrrl & Big Boiii Dancers Support HER In New Statement!

Lizzo doesn’t just have Beyoncé in her corner but apparently her current dance crew too!

Over the past weeks, the 35-year-old singer’s scandal has rocked the world. In a lawsuit, three of Lizzo’s former dancers — Noelle Rodriguez, Crystal Williams, and Arianna Davis — accused her of creating a hostile work environment that included acts of sexual harassment. While many have known the Grammy winner to be a champion of body positivity, the trio also claimed she body-shamed them. The Juice singer has denied the allegations, but it’s worse than even she said/they said. Since the lawsuit has made headlines, other former employees publicly voiced their support for the three women suing Lizzo. Not only that, there also could be more lawsuits against her coming soon.

But not everyone is against her…

A lot of legal drama is happening right now for Lizzo. But instead of remaining quiet during this time, things are business as usual for her. She took to Instagram on Friday to post a video of herself posing for the camera on the streets of Shibuya, Tokyo. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Lizzo shockingly appears to be in good spirits despite everything happening right now! But perhaps, the reason for her current positive vibes is because of the love and support she received from her Big Grrrl and Big Boiii dancers. Yep, you read that correctly. Her backup dancers have come forward to show they are sticking by her side through this lawsuit.

The Big Grrrl and Big Boiii dancers opened up about their experience on The Special Tour in a post on the ‘gram Thursday. So how did the group feel about the job? They claimed to have had “the time of our lives” on tour. The performers wrote:

“We have had the time of our lives on The Special Tour. We have been so honored to share the stage with such amazing talent. This tour experience has been beyond just #Special! The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the Greatest lessons and Blessings that we could possibly ask for.”

As for Lizzo? They thanked her for breaking down barriers with their inclusion on the tour:

“THANK YOU to Lizzo for shattering limitations and kicking in the doorway for the Big Grrrl & Big Boiii Dancers to do what we love! You have created a platform where we have been able to parallel our Passion with a purpose! Not only for Us, but for Women and All people breaking Barriers. We’ve been traveling and exploring new horizons of the world. So many advantages to prevailing over hardships that society and the entertainment and beauty industry can bring…”

The note continued to gush about what they found to be a great environment on tour, saying:

“So Grateful that the standards and existence of Beauty in THIS Team goes beyond the surface! Our collective gifts have authentically powered the type of energy, love and that support can physiologically help heal the world. We are a unit of unicorns, undeniably resilient and SPECIAL AF. Love, the Big Grrrls & Big Boiiis.”

Wow. In addition to the message, they included a video montage of moments from the tour. You can ch-ch-check out the post (below):

At this time, the three women involved in the lawsuit against Lizzo haven’t spoken out about this statement. What do YOU think about the new statement from Lizzo’s dancers? Did they have a different experience? Were they encouraged to make this post? Let us know your guesses in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]