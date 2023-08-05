Lizzo 'Blindsided' By The Disturbing Accusations Against Her!

Lizzo wasn’t prepared for the accusations against her — or what they would do to her career.

As we’ve been reporting, the Truth Hurts singer’s former backup dancers had some seriously disturbing claims about her behavior, including accusations of sexual harassment, weight discrimination, and false imprisonment. And since those claims dropped, everything is just getting messier! From other ex-workers coming out with their own claims, and others agreeing she created a “hostile work environment”, and now cheating allegations — it’s not looking good.

Oh, Lizzo…

Related: Lizzo Talked About Being Into NSFW Banana Shows YEARS Ago!

But how does she feel about all of this getting stirred up within the past week? Well, according to People insiders close to her team on Friday, she was “blindsided” by the sudden accusations:

“She’s been building and building her life and career, and getting achievement after achievement. It blindsided her and her team and is a wakeup call that all of that can be instantly diminished by something like this, just overnight.”

They’re not wrong about how quickly things imploded! The internet clapped back HARD against the news — with some of her longtime fans even coming for her on X (Twitter) this week. And her “dismissive” apology did her no favors in the matter, with the backlash only getting more intense afterward.

On Thursday, the About Damn Time singer summed up her feelings about the lawsuit on Instagram, writing in part:

“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelming and disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous not to be addressed. These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

The 35-year-old pretty much only addressed the main issue her ex-dancers had, which lots of her fans took their own issue with. Social media has been flooded with criticism of her response ever since!

And she wasn’t the only one “blindsided” by something this week as her own accusers expressed their shock at the Good As Hell singer’s less-than-impressive comments.

Ron Zambrano, who is representing the plaintiffs, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, said on their behalf to ET on Thursday:

“Lizzo has failed her own brand and has let down her fans. Her denial of this reprehensible behaviour only adds to our clients’ emotional distress. The dismissive comments and utter lack of empathy are quite telling about her character and only serve to minimize the trauma she has caused the plaintiffs and other employees who have now come forward sharing their own negative experiences. While Lizzo notes it was never her intention ‘to make anyone feel uncomfortable,’ that is exactly what she did to the point of demoralizing her dancers and flagrantly violating the law.”

Wild! What are YOUR thoughts on the case so far, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]