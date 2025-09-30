Got A Tip?

Lola Young Ominously Says She's 'Going Away' For A While After Passing Out On Stage!

Lola Young is “going away for a while.”

The Messy singer informed fans she’s taking a step back from the spotlight on Tuesday, revealing on Instagram:

“I’m going away for a while. It pains me to say I have to cancel everything for the foreseeable future.”

Oh no!

Canceling everything?? Whoa! The 24-year-old shocked fans on Saturday during a now-viral performance at the All Things Go Music Festival in New York City. While singing Conceited, Lola’s knees buckled before she shockingly dropped her microphone and fainted. You can see the upsetting footage HERE.

She initially told fans she was doing “okay,” but canceled her next performance shortly after.

And now she’s canceled everything!

In her post on Tuesday, the Don’t Hate Me singer added:

“Thank you for all the love and support. I’m so sorry to let anyone down who has bought a ticket to see me, it hurts me more than you know. Obviously you will be entitled to a full refund.”

Before concluding, the British sensation expressed hope for fans to give her “a second chance” after her hiatus:

“I really hope you’ll give me a second chance once I’ve had some time to work on myself and come back stronger.”

Time to work on herself? That sounds a lot more serious than dehydration. Damn. She signed off, “Love you all, Lola x.”

See (below):

At this time, it’s unclear what Lola is going through. However, her manager Nick Shymansky hinted it has something to do with her mental health while speaking on a canceled show in New Jersey on Friday:

“Lola is very open about her mental health and there are very occasionally days where myself and my team have to take protective measures to keep her safe.”

Our hearts go out to her! Share your support in the comments down below.

For resources on mental health, visit https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/find-help.

[Images via MEGA/WENN]

Sep 30, 2025 16:10pm PDT

