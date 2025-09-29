Oh No! Is Dolly Parton OK???

Dolly Parton has an important health update for fans — and it’s not good news.

Over the weekend, the 9 to 5 singer took to Instagram to inform fans she’s postponing her upcoming Las Vegas residency, Dolly: Live in Las Vegas, which was set to kick off this December. The scary reason? It’s due to “health challenges”:

“I want the fans and the public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts. As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures.”

A few procedures?! OMG! That sounds major! We hope Dolly is okay! While she didn’t reveal what the procedures will treat, she clarified jokingly that this time they won’t be for cosmetic purposes:

“As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

Thank goodness she still has her signature sense of humor! But seriously, we’re concerned.

Dolly is as full of life as anyone we’ve ever seen… but she’s also 79 years old. And she just lost her husband Carl Dean after nearly 60 years of marriage. Not to be morbid, but a lot of couples together that long, well… they don’t last without their partner. How serious is it? The country legend made clear she is still planning to do the shows:

“In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you.”

That’s so thoughtful! We’re glad she’s prioritizing her health but still thinking about fans! The Jolene singer added:

“While I’ll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say. And don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding.”

The Hannah Montana alum went on to reveal that all shows will be moved from December of this year to September of next year. For fans who still want to go, their tickets will remain valid, and for those who don’t, refunds are being offered. See (below):

While Dolly didn’t reveal the details of her “health challenges,” we know she backed out of a Dollywood appearance earlier this month due to kidney stones. She told fans in a video message at that time:

“Turns out there was an infection, and the doctor said, ‘You don’t need to be traveling around this minute, so you need a few days to get better. So he suggested I not go to Dollywood today. Don’t worry about me, I’m gonna be OK. Just can’t do it today.”

What a rough year for Dolly! Our hearts are with her as she navigates her health challenges.

