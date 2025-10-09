Louis Tomlinson Reveals Which One Direction Member Told Him When Liam Payne Died

Louis Tomlinson is opening up more about Liam Payne‘s tragic death.

As we previously reported, the Miss You singer recently told Rolling Stone about how he’s been grieving the passing of his dear friend. All the former One Direction boys — Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik — have been feeling the empty space left by their late bandmate. But Louis’ POV was so personal and candid it had us completely in our feels. And now, he’s opening up even more, this time revealing which of his pals was the one to break the news.

On an upcoming episode of The Diary of a CEO, which premieres Thursday, Louis says he was “in a car, in LA” when he heard the shocking news of Liam’s death:

“I found out through Niall.”

So sad… We’re glad he found out through a friend, though, and not just on the news. At least he had someone close to support him.

He went on to compare the feeling of losing Liam to the feeling of losing his younger sister, who passed in 2019:

“I had the same feeling that I had with Félicité. And I think anyone has this when they’re around someone who’s struggling — my 150% wasn’t nearly enough.”

Aww, Louis… But he knows now it wasn’t his fault. There was nothing he could’ve done:

“And that’s when it’s my own arrogance thinking that I could have helped really, because it was so much deeper than what I could have done for him. He was definitely struggling at that time in his life.”

We’re sending all our love to Louis and the rest of the 1D boys. We can’t believe it’s been almost a year since we lost Liam.

