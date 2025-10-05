Nicole Scherzinger Details Final Text To Liam Payne On The Day He Died

Nicole Scherzinger is opening up about her final message to Liam Payne.

The Pussycat Dolls alum sat down with The Times of London over the weekend, where she got honest about her final interaction with the later singer — on the day he died! She revealed to the outlet:

“I’d known he was in Argentina. It was just chit-chat and pretty light.”

As we know, Liam tragically passed away on October 16, 2024 after suffering a fatal fall from his fourth floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Argentina. It’s hard to believe that we’re just days away from the one-year anniversary… We’re glad to hear he and Nicole had a “light” conversation before his demise.

The 47-year-old, who first met Liam on The X Factor UK in 2010 and served as a judge alongside him in Netflix’s Building the Band this year, went on to rave about the One Direction alum:

“I just adored Liam. He had such a good heart. I barely knew him when I put One Direction together. I just saw these talented boys and was like, ‘I’m coming out of a girl group — I know the power of a group.’”

The Buttons singer revealed to the outlet she learned of Liam’s death just before she went on stage for one of her performances in ​​Broadway’s Sunset Blvd — and was forced to pull herself together:

“The show must go on. From then on, I dedicated a little part of the show to Liam every night. Just a little moment that always made me think of him.”

In the wake of his death, Nicole noted she’s pushed herself to reflect on what’s truly important in life:

“We need more compassion in the world. Our phones are our enemies as much as they help us. I wish we’d cancel ‘cancel culture.’”

