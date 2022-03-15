Love Is Blind Star Shake SLAMS 'Sad' Nick Lachey Again -- With Jessica Simpson Throwback!!

Love is complicated — at least when you have Love Is Blind’s Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee to constantly stir the pot!

The controversial reality star is once again taking shots at host Nick Lachey, but this time for the way he treated his first wife Jessica Simpson! Taking to his Instagram Story on Monday, the 33-year-old shared a clip from Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, digging up dirt from the singer’s first marriage in an attempt to prove he’s not the gentleman he claims to be.

In the clip, the 98 Degrees member is seen getting into a car in a parking lot. His now-ex-wife followed behind him, remarking:

“You don’t wanna open the door for me?”

Nick replied matter-of-factly:

“No.”

The Open Book author fought back a little, pointing out:

“At the beginning of our marriage, you were so eager to open the door for me.”

The performer then joked:

“That’s because at the beginning of our marriage I got laid.”

Oh, dang! Shake found nothing funny about the short video, captioning his post:

“Sound on. @NickLachey not even opening the car door for his wife. Sad.”

Nick and Jessica have been split since December 2005 (after tying the knot in October 2002), so this definitely feels like Shake is just trying to stoke the flames of his feud a bit longer! And he had to go waaaaay back for that dirt, too! Nick has probably evolved a lot since then. We all have!

It’s obviously still not the greatest look for Nick, tbh… Clearly, that relationship had its problems! We just can’t help but wonder how Jessica feels about Shake sharing this. That being said, we don’t know if not holding a door open for someone is the same as the way the veterinarian handled himself on the Netflix series. Just saying!

As our readers know, Shake’s reality TV self has become synonymous with drama. During his time on the social experiment, which seeks to discover if people can fall in love and get engaged TO BE MARRIED without knowing anything about their partner’s physical appearance, he grew a reputation for being rude and disrespectful about women, especially in the way he spoke about his fiancée Deepti Vempati. Earlier this month, he argued during the Season 2 reunion:

“Love is not purely blind to me. I want it to be partially blind. I want it to be: ‘Love Is Blurry,’ OK?”

Hey! That’s all fine and well, but you know… maybe don’t go a show called Love Is Blind then?

He and Nick got into it when he oddly claimed Vanessa Lachey was the only woman in the room he was attracted to — even though she was obviously off-limits (or should have been)! Shortly after the episode aired, Deepti said on the We Have the Receipts podcast:

“Can I tell you, he was hitting on [Vanessa] at the couples reveal. It’s so disrespectful.”

For those that don’t follow the show too closely, the couple’s reveal is very early into the series when they see the person they’re engaged to be married to for the first time. And he was spending that time hitting on a married woman! Wtf??

After the show, the Chicago native took to his social media feed to blast the pop star, writing:

“You put a doctor on the show… of course you were going to see some critical thinking. Speaking of which, @nicklachey you’re a massive twat for your comment dragging vets. You do realize that becoming a veterinarian considerably more difficult than becoming a human doc right? Also consider learning how to be an impartial host before the season 3 reunion airs. Sorry I didn’t play along with your narrative like the rest of these puppets. Say hi to @vanessalachey for me.”

Nick hasn’t commented on the latest attack. Probably the best option at this point. We’re honestly surprised Shake is going so hard after Nick, too. From what we saw in the reunion, Nick was giving him every chance in the world until he likened marriage to a large purchase. THEN the singer started calling him out!

But hey, you know, Shake did apologize, and even though people aren’t taking it sincerely, maybe he really is learning something from all this? We hope so! He’s a vet, so he can’t be all bad, right?

But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Is Shake just fighting to hold on to his 15 minutes of fame? Sound OFF (below)!

