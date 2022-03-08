Love Is Blind Star Shades Host Nick Lachey After Awkward Reunion Showdown

Things are getting heated in the Love is Blind world — and not between the couples.

If you watched season two of Netflix’s hit reality show, you’re familiar with this season’s villain, Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee. To recap, he made some beyond questionable comments about women, including his ex-fiancée Deepti Vempati. She actually ended up leaving him at the altar after he expressed not feeling “an intense physical connection” to her, multiple times to others on national television, and suffice to say, she definitely made the right choice.

Considering Shake was so hung up on ladies’ physical appearances, you have to wonder why he would want to participate on a show called Love is Blind. And co-host Vanessa Lachey pointed out that exact issue during the season two reunion. The 33-year-old insisted he wanted love to be “partially blind,” but maintained:

“We all have our physical preferences. Listen, every woman in here is beautiful. I think you’re all beautiful. I’m not attracted to all of you. Unfortunately, the only one I’m attracted to is Vanessa — and I wish I wasn’t! I wish I wasn’t. The point is, it’s not a choice. … You don’t choose. It’s nature, baby. We’re animals.”

LOTS to unpack there, and you have to imagine co-host Nick Lachey wasn’t comfortable hearing a contestant talk about his wife like that! But Nick actually had the perfect comeback for the veterinarian:

“No, you treat animals. We’re human beings. There’s a big difference. And I can see now why you don’t treat human beings.”

You can watch the full viral moment for yourself (below):

On Monday, the reality star took to Instagram to react to the reunion drama. In a since-deleted post (a photo of himself speaking during the special), Shake wrote:

“Reunion summed up in a photo. You put a doctor on the show… of course you were going to see some critical thinking. Speaking of which, @nicklachey you’re a massive t**t for your comment dragging vets. You do realize that becoming a veterinarian [is] considerably more difficult than becoming a human doc right?”

Umm, he wasn’t dragging veterinarians in general — he was dragging Shake specifically for not being able to interact respectfully with other people (as opposed to pets). It wasn’t a comment on his skill or intellect, but on his bedside manner, if you will.

The incensed doc concluded his post:

“Also consider learning how to be an impartial host before the season 3 reunion airs. Sorry I didn’t play along with your narrative like the rest of these puppets. Say hi to @vanessalachey for me.”

Ugh, gross! And BTW Shake, this is Love is Blind, not the Supreme Court. Nick doesn’t need to be impartial, especially when you’re being weird to his wife!

For the record, the “puppy doc” later claimed he wasn’t the one who deleted the scathing call-out, writing on his IG Story:

“My last post about the reunion got taken down… Censor much? Didn’t know we were living in communist China.”

Suuuuuuure…

Anyway, we’re going to go ahead and name Nick the winner in this exchange. And to all the great veterinarians out there, please know you have all of our respect… with one notable exception!

P.S. Shake, take it from us, there is a HUGE difference between being honest and just being honestly rude.

