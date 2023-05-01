Love Is Blind's Shayne Returns To Social Media With Shirtless Snap Amid Fan Concerns -- LOOK!

Shayne Jansen‘s social media hiatus has come and gone in the blink of an eye.

Last month, the Love Is Blind alum announced he’d be taking a step back from the internet after fans raised major concerns over his erratic behavior during an Instagram Live. Now, he’s already back — and frontal! Posting a somewhat unusual thirst trap on Sunday, the reality TV star uploaded a photo of himself lying apparently naked in his bed, shirtless at the very least. He captioned the pic:

“Shayne Jansen: A Man of Leisure.”

Well, he did say he needed to take some time for himself. Looks like he got used to all the relaxing! LOLz!

Take a look:

We’re just wondering who took the photo…

As mentioned, this comes amid concerns Shayne’s mental health was suffering after his split from Natalie Lee on season 2 of LIB as well as his rocky ride with Chloe Veitch on Perfect Match. After his most recent stint on Netflix, he was accused of drug use but denied being under the influence while filming.

We’re glad to see he’s back and seems to be doing well amid all the controversy. Logging off can be good for the soul sometimes! We are wishing him nothing but the best! Better days and more feel-good shirtless pics!

