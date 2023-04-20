Fans Become Concerned About Love Is Blind Alum Shayne Jansen After Alarming IG Live

Fans are growing worried about Love Is Blind alum, Shayne Jansen…

For those who don’t know, the 33-year-old reality star appeared on season 2 of the Netflix reality series, during which he got engaged in the pods and was later dumped at the altar by his ex-fiancée Natalie Lee. When the season dropped in 2022, many viewers had been concerned about Shayne after witnessing his high-energy and erratic behavior throughout the show. Some even went as far as to blame his mannerisms on alleged drug use. However, the television personality shut down the accusations, revealing he struggles with “severe ADHD.” He explained on The Viall Files:

“Have I [used drugs]? Yes. On the show I did not. I have experience with a few of them. Nothing that’s been injected into my body, but I think we’ve all had our times in our lives where we’ve done certain things.”

He continued:

“People thought I was doing cocaine. I’m mic’d up the whole time. Everyone would have heard me do it. It’s wild to think that I was carrying cocaine on me, and I was snorting lines and doing all this kind of stuff in the bathroom when I’m mic’d up.”

Now, it looks like Love Is Blind fans are alarmed once again after witnessing some concerning behavior from Shayne on a recent Instagram Live. The real estate broker went on a live stream last Sunday, and a clip from the IG Live posted by a fan on TikTok showed him with messy hair, fidgety, and unable to form coherent sentences. Shayne also could be heard saying how America “is a free country,” and he “self-sabotages everything.” He then added:

“I got spooked for a hot minute but then I’m like … ’no one can spook me.’”

This troubling moment continued as he answered a fan question about who he was “rooting” for on season four of Love Is Blind. You can check out the clip (below):

Social media users soon flooded the comments section to express their worry over Shayne’s well-being, writing:

“Someone please check on him reality TV has not been well for him.” “Intervention ASAP. so sad” “Poor guy. Is clearly struggling. I hope he gets the help he needs. It’s never too late to try.” “If anyone has seen the Charlie Sheen videos where he’s high and talking about tiger blood. This is very similar.” “This is so sad. I genuinely hope he gets help.” “First of all we’ve always been concerned about Shayne….” “….everyone is JUST NOW concerned for him???”

The TikToker who posted the IG Live video even commented:

“He’s always been energetic but seems to be on something? Hope he gets help”

But what does Shayne have to say about the reactions to his latest video? When asked about the Insta Live by Page Six, he responded via email:

“Lmao ‘fan accounts.’”

No matter what is allegedly going on with Shayne, we hope that he is doing well right now. Reactions to the clip, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

