Gisele Bündchen’s Baby Daddy 'Wants To' Marry Her Now -- She's Not So Into It! 

Gisele Bündchen won’t be walking down the aisle soon, no matter how much her new baby daddy Joaquim Valente wants her to!

As Perezcious readers know, the couple are currently expecting their first child together! After months of keeping mum on romance rumors, Gisele is going to be switch to being mum. So… are they going to take that other step then?

According to Entertainment Tonight on Monday, the jiu-jitsu instructor would love to make the romance more official — but his partner won’t have it! A source dished:

“He would marry Gisele tomorrow. He wants to take that next step. He is very traditional, but she isn’t in a rush.”

Awkward!

FWIW, a Page Six source previously said the Victoria’s Secret star won’t get married “anytime soon” for one important reason:

“There is a huge difference between them net-worth wise. There is no point in tempting fate as far as Giselle is concerned.”

Oof! She doesn’t want him getting any of her dough! Honestly, that’s fair. She’s worked hard, she doesn’t need a new guy staking a claim until she knows he’s in it for the long haul. Though, on the other hand, that’s what prenuptial agreements are for. But hey, she just got divorced! It’s understandable why she would want to take her time.

That said, the lack of a marriage or engagement right now doesn’t seem to be getting in the way of the relationship. ET‘s insider went on to say:

“He couldn’t be more thrilled to be expecting a child with her!”

They added:

“Gisele is Joaquim’s whole world, and he is so in love with her and her kids.”

Aww! So sweet!

So, how’s Gisele doing with the pregnancy? Great! The confidant expressed:

“She loves being pregnant. She feels energetic and is glowing. She is loving every minute of her pregnancy.”

Yay! Benjamin and Vivian, her two children with ex-husband Tom Brady, are also said to be happy about having another sibling. So good to hear. There’s no rush tying the knot now that they’re having a baby anyway. Gisele and Joaquim are gonna be in each other’s lives one way or another for a long time! It’ll happen when it’s meant to.

Thoughts? Do you think it is smart Gisele’s holding off on a marriage? Sound OFF (below).

