Love Island Fans Disturbed By Romance With VERY Young Contestant: ‘She’s A Teenager!’

In case you didn’t know, the popular reality series features several single people in the UK who take off to Mallorca, Spain for eight weeks in hopes of finding love on with their fellow castmates – oh, and the chance of bringing home a whopping £50,000 prize. Damn! Of course, there are a ton of shocking twists and surprises that happen throughout the season to test (and mess up) the relationships between the cast, including bringing in new lads and ladies to shake things up.

So unsurprisingly, the episode on Tuesday night of Love Island UK saw everyone (especially viewers) completely rattled by the arrival of a new contestant: Davide Sanclimenti. Why is that? When he joined the cast in the villa, he was given the ability to couple up with any girl in the cast. And in the first re-coupling of the season, Davide ended up choosing Gemma Owen, splitting up her recent pairing with 22-year-old master’s student Liam Llewellyn from South Wales. Davide explained his decision during the re-coupling:

“It’s not just attraction. Yes, she’s a stunning girl. We really had a good time and I would like to know her more.”

But there is one issue many fans have with this match – David is 27 years old while Gemma is only 19 years old! Many viewers flooded Twitter in outrage over the fact that a teenager was not only allowed on the show in the first place but that she was coupled up with someone who is 8 years older than her and in a completely different stage in her life than him. Even more so, fans were grossed out by the fact that Davide also expressed at one point in the episode that he usually dates younger women. Social media users expressed:

“ewwww i’m sorry but why does davide as a 27 year old want to be coupled up with a 19 year old.” “Keep gemma away from davide. she’s a teenager and he is nearly 30 i am not here for it.” “19 and 27 is a mad age gap … Gemma’s age means I can’t see her with any of them. Just feels wrong.” “Please please please have a minimum age requirement of 21. I don’t want to see a 19-year-old kissing someone who’s pushing 30.” “What will Gemma and Davide even speak about? What do a 27 year old and 19 year old even have in common? Pls” “i find it so alarming that gemma and davide are together with an 8 year difference when she’s only just turned 19. It’s just a bit gross & no one’s mature at 19. I do think the minimum age for entering this show should be higher, there will be a difference in maturity” “Some people have just missed the point with Gemma & Davide – it’s not just an ;age gap’. It’s the fact they’re in 2 different life stages. She’s a TEEN and he’s nearing THIRTY . I’d say the same thing if roles were reversed” “As someone who was 19 and was with a 27 year old man, I can tell you that there is a problem with the age difference. You’re at different stages and on different pages at that point. Does Davide know she’s just a teenager?”

Someone also specifically pointed out how “utterly bizarre” it was to cast Gemma, especially considering how several former cast members have dealt with mental health issues after the show. Referring to contestants Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon, as well as host Caroline Flack, who passed away by suicide, the person tweeted:

“When taking into account the potential risks to the mental wellbeing of contestants on Love Island as demonstrated through past events, it strikes me as utterly bizarre and irresponsible that the producers would this year decide to throw a teenager into the mix.”

What do YOU think about the age gap between Gemma and Davide, Perezcious readers? Do you think Love Island should raise the age requirement? Sound OFF with your reactions in the comments (below).

