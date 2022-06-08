Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin Defends Her Decision To Propose To Thomas Jacobs!

Becca Kufrin is laying it all out there! TBH, she just did that last month when she flipped the script and asked her man to marry her — and now she’s defending the decision all over again!

The 32-year-old former Bachelorette is speaking up about her non-traditional proposal to now-fiancé Thomas Jacobs, where she was the one to get down on one knee and pop the proverbial question about marriage and happily ever after.

In a new chat with fellow former Bachelorette Michelle Young on their Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, the Minnesota-born reality TV alum opened up about her decision to be the one to move things toward wedding bells with Jacobs.

Slamming the traditional view of having the man propose marriage, Kufrin explained to Young that she heard all kinds of accusations about supposedly being “desperate” because she was the one who asked!

Kufrin revealed more about the negative reaction to her proposal, saying:

“People are like, ‘she’s desperate.’ ‘I would never allow a woman to propose to the man.’ ‘I would never do this.’ It’s like, cool, that’s you. But why does it, as a female, make me desperate to want to [propose] to somebody? If Thomas in a week were to do the exact same thing, no one says he’s desperate. It doesn’t make sense to me. The logic’s not there.”

And thankfully, it sounds like Jacobs didn’t feel any sort of negativity about Becca’s unexpected proposal. She claimed he was “so appreciative” of the moment and “did not feel offended” over the role reversal.

In fact, Jacobs himself chimed in on the new podcast episode, too. Full of hope and love for his other half, the 29-year-old real estate broker explained how he reacted to the life-changing question:

“I feel very fortunate to have been able to experience that. I’m even more fortunate that it’s with [Becca]. And I’m just excited for this life.”

The duo have a lot in store for the future, too. For one, the former ABC television personalities plan to combine their current last names with a hyphen for when they have kids. They haven’t decided on the name order yet, but they know full well the meaning behind the decision.

Becca explained:

“We’ll have our kids hyphenate. They’re both of us.”

Jacobs backed her up all the way, noting how his now-fiancée’s late father deserved to have a legacy as part of the soon-to-be-growing famous family:

“Since Becca lost her father and it’s her and her sister, I just don’t want to see any scenario where there’s not a Kufrin going around in the world.”

To think these two came all the way from meeting on the seventh season of Bachelor in Paradise to where they are today is so inspiring! And all the name-hyphenation talk makes us even more excited for the future as they hopefully move towards parenthood together!

