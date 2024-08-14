Love Island Stars Molly-Mae Hague & Tommy Fury Split 1 Year After Engagement -- And She's Hinting At DRAMA!

No! This isn’t what any of us wanted to hear!

On Wednesday, Love Island UK star Molly-Mae Hague took to Instagram to announce she and her fiancé Tommy Fury have decided to part ways. The pair were fan-favorites who met on Season 5 of the reality show — and stayed together for five years, only finally getting engaged one year ago. It seemed like they would make it…

In her IG Stories, the Molly-Mae wrote:

“Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end.”

Heartbreaking! And also… raises a lot of questions. The 25-year-old definitely makes it sound like something severe happened, something that surprised her. Hmm.

The influencer went on to say she would be putting their 1-year-old daughter, Bambi, first amid this tough split:

“I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.”

Wrapping up the sad but brief announcement, Molly-Mae signed off by asking for privacy during this time:

“I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all. Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I’ll be back when it feels right.”

See her full post (below):

This is such a big shock to the system… Reactions, Perezcious readers?

