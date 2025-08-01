Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Love Island USA's Huda Goes Red Carpet Official With THIS Too Hot To Handle Star -- And Fans Have THOUGHTS! Bonnie Blue Started Dating One Of The Guys From Her Events After Leaving Husband: 'She Really Connects With The Fans' Did Travis Kelce Accidentally Reveal He & Taylor Swift Are ENGAGED?!? Fans Are Looking Closer At This Pic... Justin Timberlake BLASTED For Barely Singing At All During Concert! Gwyneth Paltrow Shocks Fans With New Appearance In Cooking Video! EVERYONE Is Thirsting Over The Efron Brothers! See Why! Love Island USA Star Jeremiah's New Brand Deal With Chipotle Sparks Outrage -- Fans Blast Him For Profiting Off 'Toxic' Huda Romance! Love Island USA Fans Threaten To Boycott Show After Shocking Elimination! Miss Universe Fans Call Show 'Rigged' After Nepo Baby Wins Miss Cuba! Kourtney Kardashian Slammed For 'Unprofessional' Lemme Promo That Even Her Daughter Seemed To Be Against!  And Just Like That Says There Was NO Continuity Mistake Killing The Same Character Twice! HUH??  Love Island USA's Ariana Madix Had To Remind Fans AGAIN To Not Be 'Atrocious' To Cast Amid Cierra Controversy

Love Island

Love Island USA's Huda Goes Red Carpet Official With THIS Too Hot To Handle Star -- And Fans Have THOUGHTS!

Love Island USA's Huda Goes Red Carpet Official With THIS Too Hot To Handle Star -- And Fans Have THOUGHTS!

Huda Mustafa has already found love outside of the villa!

Fans know the 24-year-old reality star placed third during Season 7 on Love Island USA with Chris Seeley — but left Fiji single because they broke up before the final results. However, Huda wasted no time in moving on and finding herself a new hunk!

She sparked romance rumors after the finale with none other than Too Hot To Handle alum… Louis Russell!

Love Island USA's Huda Goes Red Carpet Official With THIS Too Hot To Handle Star -- And Fans Have THOUGHTS!
(c) Louis Russell/Instagram

DAMN!!

Related: JaNa Craig & Kenny Rodriguez’s Split Is SO MESSY!!!

Days after returning home from the villa, Huda was seen out with Louis at the Grove in Los Angeles. Pictures that circulated online last week showed the pair holding hands. Take a look (below):

Now the relationship is no longer a rumor! Huda just went red carpet official with the Netflix personality!

The new couple attended the world premiere of the new film Weapons in Los Angeles on Thursday night, posing for pictures on the carpet together. It was a full-on coming-out party — they were holding hands and everything! Ch-ch-check it out:

Wow! They move fast!

The couple confirmation photos just dropped, and fans already have thoughts! Some Huda stans are supporting her new relationships and think that they look good together. But other folks believe this romance is NOT a good idea! And it’s all because of Louis! Many think he’s a walking red flag, even claiming he is a clout chaser! Uh oh! Not another one! See some of the mixed social media reactions (below):

“Louis either going to be Huda karma, or huda going to be Louis karma”

“i hope her fans know she about to experience a heartbreak worse than anything she experienced on love island no shade to ha”

“they look good together but louis

“Good for Louis and Huda. I wish all the best for them both anyway”

“Huda and Louis in a PR relationship lmfao”

“Oh my Louis ain’t waste no time finding the most popular islander…plsss why they already on the carpets together…man this not looking too good Huda…you repeating the cycle”

@stephwithdadeets

HARD LAUNCH??? #loveislandusa #huda #hudaloveisland #louisrussell #greenscreen

♬ original sound – Stephwithdadeets

@hannahkosh

#loveisland #loveislandusa #huda #louisrussell

♬ original sound – Hannah

@mimzi_

#greenscreen genuinely please is it me!?!?! #hudaloveisland #loveislandusa #loveislandusaseason7 #louisrussell

♬ original sound – Miriam’s Video Diary ????

Who is her new man, though? Why do folks think he is a clout chaser? Beyond Too Hot To Handle, Louis stars in the new season of The Perfect Match, which came out on Friday. (Of course, spoiler alert — we already know how his story turns out! He found someone else off-camera! LOLz!)

He was also best friends with former Love Island star Miguel Harichi. However, fans think they had some sort of falling out as they unfollowed each other this month. Does any of this have to do with the clout chaser accusations? Hmm.

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you rooting for Huda and Louis? Or do you feel this romance will crash and burn fast? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Huda Mustafa/Louis Russell/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 01, 2025 11:45am PDT

Share This