Love Island USA's Huda Goes Red Carpet Official With THIS Too Hot To Handle Star -- And Fans Have THOUGHTS!

Huda Mustafa has already found love outside of the villa!

Fans know the 24-year-old reality star placed third during Season 7 on Love Island USA with Chris Seeley — but left Fiji single because they broke up before the final results. However, Huda wasted no time in moving on and finding herself a new hunk!

She sparked romance rumors after the finale with none other than Too Hot To Handle alum… Louis Russell!

DAMN!!

Days after returning home from the villa, Huda was seen out with Louis at the Grove in Los Angeles. Pictures that circulated online last week showed the pair holding hands. Take a look (below):

Huda spotted with Louis Russell from “Too Hot To Handle” (Miguel’s best friend) pic.twitter.com/DaGOinG1cn — M (@iluvme4_) July 19, 2025

Now the relationship is no longer a rumor! Huda just went red carpet official with the Netflix personality!

The new couple attended the world premiere of the new film Weapons in Los Angeles on Thursday night, posing for pictures on the carpet together. It was a full-on coming-out party — they were holding hands and everything! Ch-ch-check it out:

Love Island USA's Huda Mustafa Holds Hands with Too Hot to Handle's Louis Russell as They Make Romance Red Carpet Official https://t.co/IWG4LGPChn — People (@people) August 1, 2025

Wow! They move fast!

The couple confirmation photos just dropped, and fans already have thoughts! Some Huda stans are supporting her new relationships and think that they look good together. But other folks believe this romance is NOT a good idea! And it’s all because of Louis! Many think he’s a walking red flag, even claiming he is a clout chaser! Uh oh! Not another one! See some of the mixed social media reactions (below):

“Louis either going to be Huda karma, or huda going to be Louis karma” “i hope her fans know she about to experience a heartbreak worse than anything she experienced on love island no shade to ha” “they look good together but louis ” “Good for Louis and Huda. I wish all the best for them both anyway” “Huda and Louis in a PR relationship lmfao” “Oh my Louis ain’t waste no time finding the most popular islander…plsss why they already on the carpets together…man this not looking too good Huda…you repeating the cycle”

Who is her new man, though? Why do folks think he is a clout chaser? Beyond Too Hot To Handle, Louis stars in the new season of The Perfect Match, which came out on Friday. (Of course, spoiler alert — we already know how his story turns out! He found someone else off-camera! LOLz!)

He was also best friends with former Love Island star Miguel Harichi. However, fans think they had some sort of falling out as they unfollowed each other this month. Does any of this have to do with the clout chaser accusations? Hmm.

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you rooting for Huda and Louis? Or do you feel this romance will crash and burn fast? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Huda Mustafa/Louis Russell/Instagram]