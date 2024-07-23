Love Island USA’s Kendall Breaks Silence On Leaked NSFW Videos

Kendall Washington is breaking his silence on THAT leak!

As Perezcious readers know, while the 27-year-old was offline filming the latest season of Love Island USA, sexually explicit videos of him leaked on the internet. Not only is that just super violating, but the leak led to horrific homophobic hate and assumptions about his sexuality due to the nature of the clips. A truly awful way to return to the real world after being disconnected for so long!

Well, after the series finale aired, the newfound reality star took to his Instagram Story on Monday to react to the NSFW content. Opening up about what happened while he was away, and the shock he received upon returning to his phone and the internet world after filming, he began:

“What a way to get my phone back y’all. I just want to address the content that came out from my past. That was something I shared to someone in confidence and trust. It’s unfortunate that it’s no longer private but it is what it is.”

Kendall kept it short and sweet and decided to focus on the positive, though. He concluded by thanking those who had supported him through the rough time online and added more:

“I want to thank you all for the calls/texts to support me during this time. I am so grateful for my Love Island experience and I love you all for turning in to watch my journey. Excited for what’s next.”

We cannot imagine how difficult this must be for Kendall. We hope the show is providing him with mental health resources to deal with this!

BTW, spoiler alert ahead…

Kendall came in fourth place with his girl Nicole Jacky shortly after he dropped the love bomb during the finale. And so far, Nicole has not reacted publicly to the leaks. A reunion is set to air on August 19, so, we’ll see if the cast decides to hit back at this violation some more or if, at his request, they’re going to ignore the situation and just try to move past it.

We also wonder if Kendall might strike up legal action?? That would seem like a natural next step after something so violating like this!! Thoughts? Let us know (below).

