Ariana Madix Fires Back HARD At Hater Comparing Her To Love Island UK Host Maya Jama!

Ariana Madix won’t stand for any negative comments about her new Love Island gig!

In case you missed the news, the Vanderpump Rules star took over for Sarah Hyland as the host of the dating reality show. As the new season is about to air next month, Peacock just released the first teaser on social media starring Ariana. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Ariana received a ton of love from fans over the post!

However, not everyone is on board with her hosting the show. And unfortunately, at least one rude commenter entered the comments section. The nasty social media user wrote:

“You are no Maya.”

Seriously? This person did not just imply the reality star won’t be as good as Love Island UK host Maya Jama. Really?? Let’s not compare the two women! Jeez! They’re both going to kill it as the hosts of their respective shows!

And Ariana won’t put up with the negativity directed at her, either! She had an epic clap back to that remark in the comments, saying:

“That’s obvious, dear. I could never be nor am i trying to be the queen that is maya jama. and guess what? it would be weird if i did. i am me and i am going to bring my best self to my dream hosting job doing what i do best: BE MYSELF. have a good day.”

Mic drop!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

