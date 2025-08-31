Love Island USA’s Taylor Williams Hospitalized After Being Thrown Off Horse In Scary Rodeo Accident!

Oh no! Taylor Williams has been hospitalized!

The Love Island USA star was rushed to the hospital on Friday after suffering a TERRIFYING horse riding accident! The 24-year-old had been participating in the Arizona Invitational Black Rodeo in Scottsdale when his horse seemingly lost its footing after bumping into another horse… And fell HARD with Taylor on its back! In fan footage posted on TikTok, you can see the massive animal rolling over Taylor’s body as other horses’ hooves narrowly miss trampling him. Taylor’s horse gets back up quickly, but the reality star is left lying there motionless as others come to his aid… Watch (below):

How scary!

However on Saturday, Taylor returned to social media to inform his followers he’s okay. In an Instagram Story post, he wrote:

“Was in a horse accident last night but I’m still pulling up tonight injured and all! It’s my brother’s bday [you know] we still turnt!”

Related: Snoop Dogg Addresses Backlash Over Controversial LGBT Comments!

In a follow up post, he shared a photo of himself laying in a hospital bed wearing a neck brace and giving a thumbs up. He wrote:

“Preciate all the love! I’m all good”

See (below):

We’re so glad he’s okay!

Later in the day, he reshared a video girlfriend and fellow Islander Clarke Carraway posted featuring him in an arm brace. See (below):

Thank goodness he’s all good! For the most part, at least! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Images via Taylor Williams/Instagram & Peacock/YouTube]