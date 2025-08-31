Snoop Dogg Addresses Backlash Over His Controversial LGBT Comments!

Snoop Dogg is addressing all the backlash over his homophobic comments.

Earlier this month, the Gin & Juice rapper hopped on the It’s Giving podcast to offer a hot take on an LGBTQIA+ storyline in Disney’s 2022 film Lightyear. If you haven’t seen the movie, a prominent female character is married to another woman and the pair welcome a child together… Which put Snoop in a tricky situation. He explained:

“Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie, is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!’”

He recalled thinking he “didn’t come her for this s**t,” and instead of explaining that love comes in all forms, just tried to distract his grandson with popcorn. He added:

“These are kids. Do we have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

The discussion quickly became a hot button topic as many were shocked to hear Snoop seemingly reveal a homophobic side not seen before… Execs at The Voice reprimanded him about it, and Lightyear screenwriter Lauren Gunderson even sounded off on the matter in a lengthy statement! She wrote on Instagram earlier this week:

“So. I created the LIGHTYEAR lesbians. In 2018, I was a writer at Pixar – such a cool place, grateful to work there, learned a ton from kind and impressive creatives. As we wrote early versions of what became LIGHTYEAR, a key character needed a partner, and it was so natural to write ‘she’ instead of ‘he.’ As small as that detail is in the film, I knew the representational effect it could have. Small line, big deal. I was elated that they kept it.”

She added:

“I’m proud of it. To infinity. Love is love. I was one of a few writers they had on it over the years, which is very common for screenwriting of course. I had very little to do with the final script. But I was proud to see a happy queer couple (even for a few seconds) onscreen. I know they got a lot of s**t for this inclusion, but stuff like this matters because beautiful love like this exists. It’s *not* fiction. What IS fiction is Zurg and lightspeed space travel and murderous aliens and a talking robot cat (long live Sox).”

So well said!

So after all this, has Snoop reevaluated? Well, Hollywood Unlocked posted a clip on their Instagram recently of T.S. Madison calling out The Chronic rapper for his comments during an interview with TMZ, and the man himself responded! In the comments section, he wrote:

“I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons. All my gay friends [know] what’s up, they been calling me with love. My bad for not knowing the answers for a 6-yr-old. Teach me how to learn. I’m not perfect.”

See (below):

We really still don’t think it’s that hard to explain that some girls like girls! It’s not rocket science!

But the question is, what do YOU make of his response? Let us know in the comments down below!

To learn more about how you can help the LGBTQ+ community, check out https://www.glaad.org/

