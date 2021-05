This song was written and released almost 100 years ago! And we had never heard it until NOW! We need more of this in our life!

Lucille Bogan‘s Shave ‘Em Dry was written by Ma Rainey and William Jackson.

This is one of the raciest songs we have ever heard! And we love it!

Raunchy but not gimmicky. It’s a great blue blues song!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Lucille Bogan!