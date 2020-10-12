Beverly Hills, 90210 & Riverdale Stars Honor Late Luke Perry On His Birthday

Luke Perry‘s former co-stars from Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale took to social media on Sunday to celebrate the late actor on what would have been his 54th birthday.

As you’ll recall, the father of two tragically passed away on March 4, 2019 after suffering a stroke several days earlier at his home in California. From what his friends and fans had to say, it’s clear he had a lasting impact which will be celebrated for years to come.

Jennie Garth shared a sweet black and white selfie with her former on-screen beau, adding the caption, “forever in my heart.” Take a look for yourself:

His other on-screen love interest, Shannen Doherty, who is currently battling breast cancer again, kept it simple with a photo of Perry on her Instagram Story, adding the word “Luke” above her pic.

While Tori Spelling did not share a photo with the late father of two, she did make sure to acknowledge him in a caption on her own IG (see it HERE) with a snap of her youngest child, Beau:

“Lazy Sunday with family… some downtime today gives me a pause for reflection. Grateful to my family and extended family. Loving on them hard right now. And, doesn’t feel right not to mention that today is our brother Luke’s bday. Thinking about him and missing him. But, that’s everyday. So grateful he got to meet my littlest Beau and snuggle him when he was a babe.”

Ian Ziering shared a photo of himself with the other three main male cast members of the series:

And Brian Austin Green shared one photo of the pair (below) to Twitter from a photoshoot during the early days of the series:

Love You ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BuRWvgm4vo — Brian Austin Green (@withBAGpod) October 11, 2020

He also shared a photo from the last text he ever received from his former co-star, which he noted was the background on his phone:

This was the last picture you text me. It’s the Lock Screen on my phone. This has been a really hard day but you positively touched everyone you ever met. I love and miss you brother pic.twitter.com/U9Eye6V0vr — Brian Austin Green (@withBAGpod) October 12, 2020

On Sunday, Brian even participated in a panel discussion on the Beverly Hills 90210 Show Podcast with Madelaine Petsch of Riverdale, in addition to other guests close to the late actor.

Petsch revealed how Perry helped get her through difficult times, including some drama she experienced on social media in the early days of the series, sharing she gave him a call asking for his advice. Recalling how he dropped everything to take her to dinner, Luke reminded her that “none of that s**t matters” in the end and that it’s really about “who you are on the inside.”

Green, who “misses him dearly ever day,” noted during the show how he still hears Luke’s voice in his head during difficult situations of his own (his split from Megan Fox, perhaps?) and uses that “voice of conscience” to get him through:

“I know he’s still here, I know he’s still looking down. I know he’s still speaking to all of us in little ways daily, and he’s forever left an imprint on my life for sure.”

Similarly, the Cheryl Blossom portrayer said she has felt that the presence of Luke in her head as well, even literally:

“Right when he passed, they were starting to promote Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood [Luke’s final role], and I was really struggling with losing him, and they put up a giant billboard of his face right in front of my place, and it felt like he was watching over me. I often hear him saying “hi, honey” and kissing me on the forehead like he always did, and I feel like he’s always with me, I feel very lucky.”

Later on Sunday evening, Madelaine gathered with her Riverdale co-stars to celebrate Canadian Thanksgiving where they are currently filming, and we can only imagine that Luke was on their minds.

Watch more from Madelaine, Brian, David Arquette, and more (below):

