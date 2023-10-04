Machine Gun Kelly Caught On Video In Intense Road Rage Dispute! WATCH!

Uh oh! It looks like Machine Gun Kelly got himself into a spat!

In footage that surfaced on Tuesday, the Wild Boy singer can be seen getting into a pretty intense face off in what appears to be some sort of road rage meltdown — with a bicyclist?!

According to a witness via the TMZ report on the incident, MGK was riding in the passenger seat of his black SUV in Sherman Oaks. Suddenly, his driver pulled over to allow him to get out and confront the biker for some reason that isn’t exactly clear. The Twin Flame singer sported a long sleeve black shirt and plaid pants as he leapt in front of a pedestrian’s electric bike, preventing him from being able to ride off.

Oof! That’s never a good idea. We just wonder what happened in the moments before the cameras started rolling!

The 33-year-old repeatedly put his hands on the biker’s handlebars to deter him from fleeing the scene as passing cars honked, until the two eventually both sat down on a curb and seemingly talked things out in a more level-headed manner. See (below):

Wow! So random — and so strange. Why?!?!

Interestingly, TMZ reports the bicyclist was DJ Kerwin Frost.

So is there some kind of history there?! While it’s not clear what exactly caused the dispute, one thing we do know is that MGK ain’t afraid to engage in a bit of fisticuffs from time to time…

What are your thoughts on the footage, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments below.

[Images via MEGA/WENN]