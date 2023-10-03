John Mayer Compliments Ex Katy Perry -- And Says He Still Listens To Their Duet!

We guess you really can’t help Who You Love.

While John Mayer may not get to call Katy Perry his girl anymore, he sure as hell still enjoys listening to their duet! During a Monday appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Gravity singer shared that from time to time, he’ll tune into his old hit with the American Idol judge, Who You Love:

“I still listen to that every once in a while, and I go, ‘I like that song.’ I like the way she sounds on that song, I feel like she got that way of singing down, and, like, met the challenge of that song. It was so much fun.”

Wow, what a refreshingly nice take on an ex! LOLz!

Related: Travis Kelce Gives These Two People ‘Big Time’ Credit For Taylor Swift Romance!

He added, “Isn’t that great? I’m glad we did that,” sharing its sound served as a “prototype” for his 2021 album Sob Rock. The 45-year-old explained:

“It was just at the point where I was saying, ‘Why can’t I make music from a different era?’ If I love a style of music and I want to make it, like a genre, why can’t I make music that I was pretending was from a different era?”

See the full clip (below):

John and Katy dated on and off from 2012 to 2015 following her split from disgraced comedian Russell Brand, and after the New Light singer dated Taylor Swift. Katy has since a daughter with Orlando Bloom and seems to have found happiness. Sounds like John is happy for her, too!

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments and listen to their duet below!

[Images via John Mayer & Watch What Happens Live/YouTube]